I hope justice for mom is served

“I did not think I would cry. But I have to cry. It’s a bittersweet day.”
So said Afeisha Caballero, daughter of late parliamentary clerk Lorraine Caballero, during a coup remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the Eternal Flame, at the Parliament building, Port of Spain, yesterday.
The Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) employee said she would like to get compensation for herself, her brother and other coup survivors like Wendell Eversley and Corey Joseph, who were also present at the ceremony.
Yesterday marked 33 years since 100 members of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, led by Yasin Abu Bakr, stormed the Parliament Chamber at the Red House on July 27, 1990.
Everyone inside, including late prime minister Arthur NR Robinson, were held hostage.
The siege ended after six days, leaving two dozen people dead, a large section of commercial Port of Spain in ruins and the police headquarters destroyed.
Lorraine Caballero, then 34, was shot and killed during the insurrection.
Abu Bakr died on October 21, 2021.
Asked about her memories, Caballero said: “I was only two, I have memories here and there. From what my brothers, grandmother and father told me, (my mother was) a loving, intelligent, beautiful soul.”
She added: “I am still living in a church. I work Cepep. I work hard for me and my boys, Malachai and Nathaniel. I don’t want them to be statistics. We are living in an area (Champs Fleurs) that is hot.”
Caballero said she hoped justice for her mother will one day be served.” She and her sons placed carnations on Lorraine Caballero’s monument.
She and Eversley also laid a wreath donated by veteran masman Brian MacFarlane.
She told the Express: “I feel there should be more justice and more laws should be implemented. Nothing came out of the commission of enquiry.... My mother lost her life innocently. My brothers and I did not get any assistance from the State.”
She added: “It’s a bittersweet moment...I know she is looking down at us from Heaven. May her soul rest in peace.”
‘Leaders only care
about themselves?’
Flanked by Congress of the People (COP) politicians, including Kirt Sinnette, and Public Services Association (PSA) representatives Jennifer and Preston George, Eversley arrived at the Eternal Flame yesterday, having completed his annual remembrance walk from Arima.
Eversley criticised the State for what he said was its failure to invite people who were held hostage to an event hosted in Parliament yesterday afternoon.
He also felt Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should establish a committee to ensure there was a more profound commemoration of the coup.
Eversley said he felt people like Caballero should be given compensation and better treatment from the State.
He lamented that he had to wait 20 years for a commission of enquiry into the attempted coup.
Eversley said: “I wrote (President Christine) Kangaloo and the Prime Minister and the Speaker and got no response about it.... Are we saying we have leaders who only care about themselves?”
Taking a jab at Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, he added: “Jack Warner said she is the Nelson Mandela of politics. Where is she? She is not here.”
During a brief ceremony yesterday evening, President Kangaloo laid a wreath in solemn remembrance of the attempted coup at the Red House. Also laying wreaths were Vice President of the Senate Dr Muhammed Yunus Ibrahim, Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde and former speaker Nizam Mohammed.