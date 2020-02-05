Former National Security minister Jack Warner has accepted current National Security Minister Stuart Young’s offer to buy him (Warner) a first class airline ticket to Miami, Florida.
There is one condition — in return, Warner says he wants to also buy a first class ticket for Young’s step-daughter.
At the Senate sitting on Tuesday, Young criticised the former People’s Partnership government and the changing of national security ministers on five occasions.
He paid particular attention to Warner, saying: “I would buy Jack Warner a ticket to go to Miami now first class one way out of my own pocket...he cannot go to the United States because he is wanted by the authorities in the United States, that is their minister of national security,”.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Warner said: “He (Young) can buy my ticket and I will buy his step-daughter’s. I can go anywhere in the US, he can buy my ticket first class and I will buy his step-daughter’s,” referring to a relative of the minister’s former partner.
Warner said Young has failed in the crime fight and is attacking those who were able to make a dent in crime.
“Mr Young is a non-achiever and therefore his strength lies in criticising people who achieve. I have been the best minister of national security in the last ten years in this country. He has not even come close to that. Young and me is chalk and cheese, he is still young in the game of national security. In my whole life I have never fleeced this country nor do I have any brother who is doing so, so I can walk tall,” said Warner.
Young, at the Senate sitting, had knocked the PP government and accused the Opposition of being “hypocritical” as he outlined how things were done “UNC style” and which led to an influx of illegal weapons into the country.
He also accused the former government of spending millions on a camera network system via TSTT at exorbitant prices.
The minister said he did not renew this “corrupt” contract and there were three or four attempts to block the process when an RFP (request for proposals) went out for an upgrade to the system.
He said files went missing and he was forced to ask the Police Commissioner to investigate.
Young said a new contract has been awarded and it is hoped to be implemented within the next couple of months, boasting that some $310 million was “saved” per annum.