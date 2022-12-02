I’M DOING MY WORK

I’m still here. You all were wrong.
This, in a nutshell, was the response of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday after rampant rumours that he had been fired crystallised into an erroneous Guardian online report.
But the reality defied the rumour.
In a staunch commentary posted on Facebook around 3 p.m. following yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Hinds praised the Prime Minister for his “visionary and strong leadership”, before making it clear that he (Hinds) had gone nowhere.
“We had a solid Cabinet engagement today, treating as always, with the serious business of the nation’s affairs. As always, I admired the visionary and strong leadership of our Prime Minister and the ideas and proposals of my colleagues.
“Thereafter I proceeded to the Head Office of the Ministry of National Security, where I sit. Here (I am) doing my work as always! No time to lose, especially with the happy rumouring that we seem to enjoy,” Hinds, who is fairly active on Facebook, chirped.
Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga also dismissed reports that Hinds had been fired, and suggested the rumour had its genesis in “the rantings of a political aspirant intent on mischief”.
“It is a non-story, it is nonsense,” he said. He said any story about a reshuffle should be verified by the Office of the Prime Minister before it is reported as fact. Until it (report of a reshuffle) comes from the Office of the Prime Minister, then the rantings of a political aspirant should only be taken as that,” De Nobriga stated.
Cabinet sources said there was no discussion of a reshuffle at any time during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.
“It was a normal meeting. We met, had discussions, and then everyone left, calm as cucumber,” one Cabinet member said.
Rumour mill
On Wednesday evening, rumours began to surface of a possible Cabinet reshuffle after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley scheduled a physical (in-person) Cabinet meeting for 9 a.m. yesterday.
The Cabinet has been meeting virtually since the start of the pandemic, and virtual meetings usually start at 11 a.m.
The last physical Cabinet meeting was in March, at which a significant Cabinet reshuffle took place when then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi was reassigned to Local Government, and Reginald Armour was appointed attorney general.
Many assumed, therefore, that a reshuffle was in the works.
And with the country passing the record-breaking 550 murder mark and the growing pressure on the Government as a result of the increasing crime wave, speculation arose that the Cabinet reshuffle would centre on a swop between Hinds and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.
On Wednesday evening, former commissioner of police Gary Griffith, at a meeting, confidently declared: “I’ll find out if it is true or not.
“But it has just been brought to my attention that the Government has virtually collapsed.
“There is an emergency meeting and there is a massive Cabinet reshuffle taking place as we speak. So let us see if that was a rumour or not. Let us see if the members of Parliament (who told me this) were close to me or not.
“So let’s see what is going to happen tomorrow, if what has been brought to my attention, inclusive of (sic) Minister ‘Sleepy’ (Hinds) and others (is true).”
Hinds began his ministerial tenure in the Rowley administration as minister of works in September 2020. Since then, he has been reassigned to Public Utilities, and then to Minister in the Office of the Attorney General.
In August 2020, he was made minister of youth development and national service; and in April 2021 he replaced Stuart Young as National Security Minister following the death of Franklin Khan.