I’M DOING MY WORK

Fitzgerald Hinds

in office: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds posted this photo on social media yesterday, showing he was at work, as he dispelled rumours that he had been fired.

I’m still here. You all were wrong.

This, in a nutshell, was the response of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday after rampant rumours that he had been fired crystallised into an erroneous Guardian online report.

But the reality defied the rumour.

In a staunch commentary posted on Facebook around 3 p.m. following yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Hinds praised the Prime Minister for his “visionary and strong leadership”, before making it clear that he (Hinds) had gone nowhere.

“We had a solid Cabinet engagement today, treating as always, with the serious business of the nation’s affairs. As always, I admired the visionary and strong leadership of our Prime Minister and the ideas and proposals of my colleagues.

“Thereafter I proceeded to the Head Office of the Ministry of National Security, where I sit. Here (I am) doing my work as always! No time to lose, especially with the happy rumouring that we seem to enjoy,” Hinds, who is fairly active on Facebook, chirped.

Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga also dismissed reports that Hinds had been fired, and suggested the rumour had its genesis in “the rantings of a political aspirant intent on mischief”.

“It is a non-story, it is nonsense,” he said. He said any story about a reshuffle should be verified by the Office of the Prime Minister before it is reported as fact. Until it (report of a reshuffle) comes from the Office of the Prime Minister, then the rantings of a political aspirant should only be taken as that,” De Nobriga stated.

Cabinet sources said there was no ­discussion of a reshuffle at any time during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“It was a normal meeting. We met, had discussions, and then everyone left, calm as cucumber,” one Cabinet member said.

Rumour mill

On Wednesday evening, rumours began to surface of a possible Cabinet reshuffle after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley scheduled a physical (in-person) Cabinet meeting for 9 a.m. yesterday.

The Cabinet has been meeting ­virtually since the start of the pandemic, and ­virtual meetings usually start at 11 a.m.

The last physical Cabinet meeting was in March, at which a significant Cabinet reshuffle took place when then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi was reassigned to Local Government, and Reginald Armour was appointed attorney general.

Many assumed, therefore, that a ­reshuffle was in the works.

And with the country passing the record-breaking 550 murder mark and the growing pressure on the Government as a result of the increasing crime wave, specu­lation arose that the Cabinet reshuffle would centre on a swop between Hinds and Public Utilities Minister Marvin ­Gonzales.

On Wednesday evening, former commissioner of police Gary Griffith, at a meeting, confidently declared: “I’ll find out if it is true or not.

“But it has just been brought to my attention that the Government has virtually collapsed.

“There is an emergency meeting and there is a massive Cabinet reshuffle taking place as we speak. So let us see if that was a rumour or not. Let us see if the members of Parliament (who told me this) were close to me or not.

“So let’s see what is going to happen tomorrow, if what has been brought to my attention, inclusive of (sic) Minister ‘Sleepy’ (Hinds) and others (is true).”

Hinds began his ministerial tenure in the Rowley administration as minister of works in September 2020. Since then, he has been reassigned to Public Utilities, and then to Minister in the Office of the Attorney General.

In August 2020, he was made minister of youth development and national service; and in April 2021 he replaced Stuart Young as National Security Minister following the death of Franklin Khan.

People in PoS say Hinds must go

People in PoS say Hinds must go

PEOPLE traversing the streets of Port of Spain yesterday had harsh words for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, with some wanting the rumour of his firing to be true.

The Express polled several people in Downtown Port of Spain who had all heard and read a misleading Guardian online report that he had been relieved of his post.

By the time the minister of communications dismissed the rumour, people were already openly venting their feelings about Minister Hinds.

The language was mostly colourful, and some unprintable.

“A competent &&*^&*. The most ^&*$%##^^ in the People’s National Movement (PNM) party,” began one man.

Police take 4% pay raise

Police take 4% pay raise

THE general council of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association has given the green light to the executive to accept the four per cent wage offer, which has been rejected by the public service unions.

The matter is before the Industrial Court and is likely to be pulled if the association accepts the offer.

Govt: $40m fund for flood relief

Govt: $40m fund for flood relief

A $40-million flood-relief fund has been announced by the Government to “provide sustenance and comfort for those directly distressed by the recent weather emergency”.

The emergency-assistance fund was announced by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday, and comes after almost a week of severe flooding in Bamboo Settlement #2 and parts of Central Trinidad, several areas in the South and a number of communities in the East.

Carol survives but animals swept away

Carol survives but animals swept away

CAROL Moller has survived the deluge from the Nariva Swamp that broke down and washed away a concrete wall that surrounded her property along the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, but many of her beloved animals on her property were not spared its wrath.

An exhausted Moller, 80, was found alive on Wednesday by her brother, Garnet, 75, and some of his friends who, earlier this week, had tried to convince her to leave her property, which appeared to be on the verge of collapse and being washed away into the Atlantic Ocean, on the edge of Manzanilla-Mayaro Road.

Despite the pleadings of her brother, his friends, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram, police and fire officers, who waded through flood waters to get to her on Monday, she remained steadfast in her decision to stay on the property.

