Approximately 11 months after the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) electoral impasse, Tobagonians will return to the polls on December 6.
There will be one significant difference this time. The THA’s membership has been increased by three —to 15 seats—making a tie near impossible in this contest.
Making the announcement yesterday was Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, who said that having consulted with the Prime Minister and the President as required by law, he was “pleased and relieved” to announce that Tobago will return to the polls for another THA election on December 6. The last THA election was held on January 24 and ended in a 6/6 deadlock.
Since then, the People’s National Movement (PNM) administration in the THA has been running the affairs of Tobago.
In response to questions from the Express, Dennis said: “As I said I’m relieved and happy because I think it’s about time we get back to the polls and resolve this. It has not been easy. It has not been easy leading this island through a pandemic, but at the same time, under a stalemate arrangement where you have a 6/6 tie and, therefore, the requirement to operate with restraint existed. And, therefore, we simply could not do all the things that we hoped to do under this arrangement.
“I had given a commitment to the people of Tobago that we will lead with restraint; we will only treat with emergency issues and the general operations of the Assembly, and I am happy that we were able to do so. And I think over the last few months, the team managed quite well given the circumstances. I am happy and relieved that we can now go back to the polls in two months from now, so that the people of Tobago will have their say.”
Davidson-Celestine:
Exciting plans
PNM Tobago leader Tracey Davidson-Celestine said yesterday the party had been preparing for some time. “The PNM is the favoured party,” she said.
She said the party’s position very early was that it would have to return to the polls because that was the most democratic solution. This was in contrast to a “coin toss” as was proposed by Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine and leader Watson Duke to determine which party would manage the Assembly.
“It is clear that they are willing to take major risks with Tobago’s future,” she said.
She noted that several attempts to resolve the deadlock fell through, including the attempt to get support for the Tobago autonomy bill, which the Opposition denied; and the attempt to have a power-sharing arrangement with the PDP, which was pulled by the PDP.
Davidson-Celestine said the PNM assembly members never left the ground and have been working in the communities and serving the people, especially in this difficult time of the Covid pandemic.
“From all my walkabouts, I have been hearing people indicating that they want stable leadership, they want a party with experienced hands and minds to take them out of this crisis,” she said.
Davidson-Celestine said the Tobago electorate had time during this stalemate to consider leadership style, experience, the parties’ track record and which party could best collaborate with the Central Government to bring benefits to the people of Tobago, which all pointed to the PNM as the party to manage the affairs of Tobago.
She said the PNM has been developing the landscape of Tobago and there were many exciting plans to develop the tourism sector, including the Marriott, as well as to provide houses and land.
“We are the best organisation and the best vehicle. The PDP has been talking about secession and independence from Trinidad, and coming from the lips of the PDP leader, that would be the first priority going forward, should that party win,” Davidson-Celestine said, adding this was not in sync with the wishes and desires of the people of Tobago.
She said the PDP has been saying “let’s fix this”, but it had partnered with their friends (the UNC Opposition) in Trinidad to prevent Tobago from getting a larger share of the national budget, through which passage of the Tobago autonomy bill would have been achieved.
She said the Tobago Autonomy bill would have allowed the THA to seek foreign direct investment. “They (the PDP) are only mamaguying Tobagonians,” Davidson-Celestine said.
Farley: Time to see
the back of the PNM
Dr Faith Yisrael, PDP deputy political leader, said yesterday the party was confident of victory.
“We are ready. We launched our campaign on September 15 (the same day that the EBC Draft Order was approved by the Parliament). We have been having our political meetings virtually every Wednesday evening. We are finalising our candidates now that we know where the boundaries are.
“But we are ready because the people of Tobago have been telling us for the longest while that they want to go back and they want an opportunity to break this tie. So we are ready, waiting and happy that the election is going to be before the end of the year. So that we could give Tobago a Christmas and New Year present of new governance.”
The party closed nominations for all 15 seats last Sunday and is going through the process of identifying the best 15 people to be candidates for the seats. “The candidates would be announced shortly,” Yisrael said.
She said the PDP was confident it would be victorious in the majority of the 15 seats because “Tobagonians have seen the kind of governance under the red party for the last 20 years. They have also seen the kind of disrespect they have meted out to Tobagonians given this 6/6 tie, and they are ready to give the PDP a chance to govern this island,” she said.
Asked whether the issue of the non-passage of the Tobago autonomy bill would be a campaign issue, Yisrael said the PDP had hoped that when the public consultations had been reconvened, the Government was serious about granting Tobago autonomy.
“But it has become very clear that it was another political football that they were trying to use—dangling autonomy in front of our eyes, pulling it back and not even having the courtesy to state what is the next step, and then just saying we are going to an election. But that’s okay. The PDP is ready and willing to champion the cause of real autonomy for Tobago after we win this House of Assembly elections”.
Augustine, who is the PDP’s choice for chief secretary, said it was time for Tobago to see the back of the PNM. “Like all of Tobago, I am hopeful that we will finally resolve the 6/6 debacle, hopeful that Tobago will actually see real change, hopeful that we will finally get to begin the transformation of Tobago, and hopeful that we will see the backs of the PNM,” he said.
Fresh elections
Former presiding officer and ex-PNM member Denise Tsoifatt-Angus leads the Innovate Democratic Alliance, which was launched in August. Attempts to reach Tsoifatt-Angus were unsuccessful yesterday. The party has introduced two of its candidates via Tsoifatt-Angus’ Facebook page.
After the election deadlock and repeated unsuccessful attempts to elect a presiding officer for the THA failed, the Government brought an amendment to the THA Act to Parliament to make arrangements for the dissolution of the THA, in circumstances where it could not elect a presiding officer and a chief secretary.
The THA Amendment Act was passed and received assent in March 2021. However, a decision was taken at that time not to use this legislation to trigger an election, but instead to await the Joint Select Committee’s Report on the Tobago (Self-Government) and Constitution Amendments bills, which provided for a new constitutional arrangement designed to give Tobago more autonomy in a 15-seat THA, which would have necessitated fresh elections.
The Constitution Amendment (Tobago Self-Government) bill, which required a special majority, failed because it did not receive Opposition support. It meant the THA Amendment Act had to be invoked to call the THA election and resolve the deadlock.