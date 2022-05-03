I’M HEARTBROKEN

Shocking details of abuse at children’s homes have brought heartbreak to Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy.
The minister made known her feelings on the issue in a media release yesterday, in which she also announced that the Government has set up an inter-agency task force to devise a work plan to ensure the implementation of the recommendations made by the Cabinet-appointed team which probed the abuse of children at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions.
She said the task force, whose members were not named, is scheduled to hold its inaugural meeting tomorrow to start to develop the work plan. It will then have six weeks to submit the completed plan to the Cabinet.
The task force comprises officials from the Division of Gender and Child Affairs, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, the Tobago House of Assembly and two members of the investigation team.
“I wish to assure the nation that whilst the task force is undertaking its work, critical action will continue toward the implementation of some of the recommendations, which are already in train by various ministries.
“An estimated $126,081,715 is available to undertake and expedite the various projects,” Webster-Roy said.
Last Friday, Webster-Roy laid the findings of the report of the Cabinet-appointed team headed by retired Appeal Court judge Judith Jones in the Parliament.
She said in the release yesterday that as a mother, she was heartbroken that abuses were reported in facilities vested with the charge to care and protect the nation’s children and she remained “resolute in my quest to ensure that this matter is addressed with urgency”.
The release noted that at the heart of the Division’s work and the ethos of the National Child Policy is to ensure that all children, regardless of station and life position, are “...happy, healthy and confident and their rights are respected, protected and promoted to facilitate their holistic development towards achieving their fullest potential as constructive members of society, now and in the future”.
The report detailed instances of abuse at the Valsayn Child Support Centre and recommended that the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home in Arima be shut down and probed.
Recommendations advanced
The release said to ensure children are safeguarded against abuse in child facilities, some of the following recommendations were advanced:
• urgent organisational redesign of the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago to improve service delivery;
• ongoing development of clear and measurable standards for all persons interacting with children in executing the National Child Protection Strategy;
• standardisation of critical reports among community residences;
• maintenance of caregiver-to-child ratio at community residences and child support centres;
• training of security personnel in treating with children in residential care;
• establishment of a Children’s Commissioner.
Key findings of the report by the independent investigation team
appointed by Cabinet to investigate reports of child abuse at children’s homes:
• There is a failure to safeguard children in residential care institutions.
• There is inadequate and ineffective State coordination and collaboration.
• The Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act remains ineffective until the mandatory licensing provisions of Sections 3 (1) and (2), and 17 have been proclaimed and adequate provision made for enforcement under the act.
• Several children’s homes are operating without licences, and the (Children’s) Authority has demonstrated no will, intention or mechanism to shut down the operations of unlicensed homes that continue to put children at risk in Trinidad and Tobago.
• The Authority is not adequately or efficiently fulfilling its statutory mandate.
• Child support centres are operating outside of their statutory scope.
• The placement of children in need of supervision (CHiNS ) into the community residences and child support centres and the resultant mixing of children for care and protection and CHiNS increases the risk to the safety and security of the residents and staff.
• The childcare system is poorly structured, inadequately monitored, inconsistently regulated. Additionally, the lack of accountability promotes an environment for abuse and absconding.
• There is no effective mechanism for children to complain of abuse within the current care system.
• Several key security, oversight and monitoring failures contributed to the act of absconding by the five boys from the Valsayn Child Support Centre.
RECOMMENDATIONS
• Section 3 (1) and (2), and 17 of the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act must be proclaimed.
• A standard risk assessment framework for operations of children’s homes must be immediately established in line with the licensing requirements, and clear timelines for compliance must be outlined and followed.
• The current methods of enforcing the provisions of the Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act must be improved.
• Facilities for children with a high risk of harm to others must be established with more intense supervision and auditing systems.
• Child support centres must operate within the confines of the law.
• The Office of the Children’s Commissioner, a publicly funded, independent institution, be established for:
- the receipt of complaints made by and on behalf of children in residential care;
- the licensing and inspection of children’s homes;
- the monitoring of the operations of the Authority and the child support centres;
- reporting and making recommendations to Parliament.
• The act of safeguarding must be a national response in which all agencies and ministries which have a role in providing care and protection of children must collaborate, share information and best practices to ensure a coordinated approach. The process must include children in community residences and child support centres.
• An age-appropriate and child-friendly complaints mechanism must be established and disseminated amongst children in residential care institutions.
• Child support centres that are fit for the purpose of providing care and protection to children must be established by the Authority.