I’M NOT FIRING HINDS

This Prime Minister is adamant that Fitzgerald Hinds will not be moved from National Security.
Addressing the 50th convention of the People’s National Movement (PNM) at the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley categorically rejected calls for him to change his National Security Minister as a means of addressing the continuing spiral of murders and violent crime, saying that this would only embolden the criminals.
Noting that notwithstanding the investment the Government had made in spending in the social sector and in creating economic and education opportunities for the population, the country still had an unacceptable criminal profile of the nation, the Prime Minister said: “I have seen it said that this can be rectified by simply rotating ministers or politicising the crime-fighting efforts. All this will do, as it has been doing, is to embolden the criminals who believe that the rest of the country does not have what it takes to bring the lawlessness under control.”
He noted that this year the country already had a record number of murders (now 560) “even as there is an overall decline in general criminal conduct”.
“The murder rate is driven by easy availability of firearms, gang engagement, turf protection and revenge killings. The police and other security agencies are permanently engaged in crime detection and suppression, but clearly the current systems and methods are not sufficiently robust to bring the level of safety and security that the population demands and deserves,” he said.
Emphasising that his government would continue the fight against the criminal element, the Prime Minister said: “We will continue to improve the ‘whole of Government’ approach by resourcing the security agencies so that they can perform more effectively.”
He added that the Government would continue to support the education system, community development and sport programmes to give young people, at all ages, the opportunity to engage in positive activities for self-improvement and career development. It would also continue to grow the economy so that job opportunities would continue to become available and it would also encourage and support families to steer their siblings and progeny away from a life of crime and away from the clutches of the recruiters to a life of crime. “We will continue to invest in border protection and improve the quality of our policing agencies by weeding out corrupt and worthless officers from these various departments and we will continue to resource and encourage the judicial system with more courts and technical infrastructure and more judicial officers so that they can be more effective in dispensing justice on time as we take steps to improve the conditions and use of our prisons and other corrective systems,” he said .
$260 million payout to health workers by Christmas
The Prime Minister also announced that there will be a $260 million payout to health workers before Christmas. He said in recognition of the yeoman service of the Health sector in standing in the breach for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, the Minister of Finance, “on my approach to the Cabinet, has instructed the immediate distribution of $260 million, to be paid to healthcare workers at all levels before Christmas”.
“I am advised that the payments are ready and have begun to be made to the respective workers,” he said. This measure had been promised in the 2023 budget. He urged the population to still be on their guard since “Covid has not gone away....It has not been eradicated and it is possible that it could mutate and resurge,” the Prime Minister cautioned..
He also said another measure which was announced in the budget- the payment of a one-off $1,000 transport grant —would be paid in January to all social grants recipients, to offset the impact of the reduction in the fuel subsidy. “Yet you have people saying that the Government is doing nothing to help people in their period of difficulty. “So when you heard politicians who distinguish themselves by taking from the poor talking about who cares and who doesn’t care for poor people, I want you to ask them to show you a record like this for when they had control of the Treasury...We know they cared for themselves and their contractor friends and all those who got wealthy,” he said.
The Prime Minister went into painstaking detail of all the programmes- housing, education, digitisation (announcing that the Government was in the process of installing Wi-Fi in all 276 primary schools). He zeroed in on programmes to help the vulnerable, such as the reduction on income tax, the allocations for flood relief, and the Food Support programme. He said the number of beneficiaries in the Food Support programme increased from 20,000 in 2015 to 31,5000 at a cost of $93.4 million. “Yet you would hear people in their idleness and in their attempt to mislead the population, going on political forums, talking about the Government not caring for the people and the Government doesn’t care and everybody suffering and nobody getting any help. That is their mantra, that is their narrative. I have just given you the facts,” he said.
Better offer to public servants coming
The Prime Minister said while the Government’s four per cent offer to public servants for the period 2014-19 was not enthusiastically received by the labour leadership, it was his hope that the next period the next period could be negotiated quickly and “if the national fortunes continue to improve then a better offer may be on the horizon to get us all back to the hopeful end of a relatively difficult period”.
The Prime Minister said the Government’s management of the CLICO bailout was one of its significant achievements. He said as of today NIF, which the Opposition had decried as a “Ponzi scheme” had paid out $890 million in dividends to bondholders and had paid $177 million into a sinking fund to ensure that the bonds can be redeemed upon maturity. “The Central Bank has cleaned up the Clico bailout, we are recovering the taxpayers’ money from CLF, we have created new financial instruments, we have broadened the share ownership in the country and we have demonstrated confidence in our own ability and confidence in the country’s future, all in a day’s work for a government that governs in the national interest,” he said.
Another achievement cited by the Prime Minister was the settling of $8.4 billion in claims made against NGC as a result of gas curtailments incurred during the UNC period, arising out of their “naivete and mismanagement of the sector”. He said as a result of the Government’s work and a market that turned favourable, the GDP, which was $150 billion in 2021, was now $190 billion. “This year this country collected almost $11 billion more than originally budgeted,” he said.
Widespread flooding caused painful damage
The Prime Minister acknowledged some of the difficulties the country was grappling with, which included “widespread flooding which trapped so many families in painful damage, destruction and frustration amidst rushing, rising, lingering, muddy waters and dangerous disruptive landslides all over the nation, all this to the sound of accompanying protests and sights of unrests”. Invoking Charles Dickens, “it was the best of times and the worst of times”, he said hidden deep in that Dickensian description were lessons for the resilient people of Trinidad and Tobago. “Lessons... that identified and appealed to our sense of optimism “rather than dwell on the Opposition’s excitement at the prospect of looming national defeat as they encourage tales of foreboding with daily, unhelpful narratives of crushing despair”.
He slammed the Opposition for having “an overflowing reservoir of negative vibes” and for “their copious streams of disrespect, vulgarity, insults and invectives”. “Every Sunday they religiously summon the media to try and “buss a mark”. Every Monday night the recluse comes out to have a forum but is never available to receive and respond to a question from the media. So far the highlights of their existence have been an uncanny interest in my sheep (farm) in Tobago, in my family building to which they mysteriously added two floors, an apartment that I bought (not stole eh!) and they don’t like the price; and of course, the life and good times of me and my wife. That is the political contribution of Trinidad and Tobago’s Opposition. So vacuous and vapid are these rattles that one shudders to think where the ship of state would be if they were on duty at the wheel,” he said. He urged the population to ignore the Opposition’s” crying down of everything” in the country and “to hold fast to the PNM”.