I’M NOT GUILTY

Eighty-four-year-old businessman Emile Elias has denied ­allegations of sexual offences against a 17-year-old girl, for which he has been charged.

Elias, executive chairman of NH International (Caribbean Ltd), is accused of sexual grooming and sexual penetration of the teenager.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between September 1, 2019, and November 30, 2019, in St James.

A news release issued yesterday by public relations company All Media Projects Ltd (AMPLE) stated Elias “completely refutes in the strongest possible terms” the allegations made against him.

It went on to add that Elias “looks forward to establishing his innocence under the due process of law” and “given the fact that the matter is now before the courts and therefore subjudice, Mr Elias is unable to make any further comments”.

Elias, of Fairways, Maraval, will appear before a Port of Spain ­magistrate on March 24. He is being represented by attorneys Gilbert Peterson SC and John Heath.

The charges were laid on Wednesday night.

After the charges were laid, and the court date was given, Elias was granted station bail of $100,000 at the West End Police Station.

He was warned about the penalties of leaving the country and not appearing in court.

Enquiries into this case were headed by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and included officers of the Western CPU, ­namely Sgt James, WPCs Beckles, Samuel, Kerr and PCs Noel and ­Burton.

Assistance was also given by Snr Supt Oswain Subero, of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Maraval Police Station, and the Port of Spain CPU.

About Emile elias

Emile Elias, 84, is the executive chairman at NH International (NHIC) and has worked in the construction industry for several decades.

He co-founded the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) in 1978 and served on the council representing the Trinidad and Tobago Contractors Association (which he also co-founded in 1968) from 1996 and also played an instrumental role in the development of the Trinidad and ­Tobago Transparency Institute.

Over the years, Elias wore several hats in various positions.

He was the head of the Family Planning association and also founded and developed the National Commission for Self-Help in 1987.

As chairman until 1996, Elias worked to support a wide range of development projects through training and partnership with communities throughout the country.

Elias was also the co-founder of the Cancer Society of Trinidad and Tobago and the co-founder of the Beryl McBurnie Foundation for the Arts Ltd.

In September 2017, he resigned as chairman of State-owned TSTT.

