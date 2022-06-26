I’m only human

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will face off against former United National Congress MP Dr Fuad Khan for leadership of the UNC in the party’s internal elections today.
Persad-Bissessar has held the post of UNC political leader since 2010.
Before Khan, former UNC minister Vasant Bharath had challenged Persad-Bissessar for the party’s leadership.
Bharath contested the party’s internal elections in 2020, with his “Team Lotus” slate gaining some 12 per cent of the votes.
Speaking at a rally at the Penal Secondary School on Friday night, Persad-Bissessar said she has faced many challenges and made mistakes as the party’s leader, as she is “only human”.
She said the UNC needs stability and this is not the time for a change in leadership.
“This election is about ensuring our great UNC party is stable, is equipped to rescue T&T... now is not the time to throw away all of what we have achieved.
“We need to keep stability. We need to keep experience so we can overcome the challenges that we face today. There is too much at stake to start all over again with untested, inexperienced persons the helm,” she said.
She added that her only goal is to improve the lives of the people of T&T.
“I don’t contest elections because I love the bacchanal. I do it because I want a chance to serve people. I want to improve the lives of people. I want to make a difference for the better and so do all the members of this team,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar is the only person contesting the elections with a full slate.
Only three positions are being contested —political leader, elections officer and party organiser. All other positions are unopposed by members of Persad-Bissessar’s “Star Team”.
Khan, as well as former UNC MPs Ramona Ramdial and Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, are contesting the elections as independents.
Ramdial and Ramadharsingh are challenging Don Sylvester and Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram for the posts of elections officer and party organiser, respectively.
Khan hopes
for victory
Khan says he is not worried that his challenge for leadership of the party may be unsuccessful.
“I will worry about that bridge when it’s time to cross it,” Khan told the Sunday Express yesterday.
Khan, who is contesting the elections as an independent, has proposed a model of leadership where he says if he wins, he will lead the party while Persad-Bissessar can focus on Parliament.
He said the UNC must be restructured if it is to be successful in removing the People’s National Movement (PNM) from government in the next general election.
In an address broadcast on IETV on Friday night, Khan said being a parliamentarian is hard work and time-consuming, and there is a need for a separate person to focus specifically on party affairs and building the party.
He said the UNC had lost several elections under Persad-Bissessar’s leadership due to poor tactics, poor strategy and a multitude of excuses.
“When you concentrate on the Parliament alone and you leave the party to suffer, no structure, we have nowhere to go... we can’t continue how we are going and expect success. If you do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result, that is insanity,” he said.
He said many within the UNC’s membership have been conditioned to believe it would be disloyal to vote for anyone but Persad-Bissessar.
“The only person you have to be loyal to is yourself and your party. Not the leader. Your party comes first, your leader comes second, not the opposite,” he said.
Khan said should he be successful in his challenge, his first step would be to return the party to its birthplace at the Rienzi Complex and bring back the “old heads” to work with the party.
“Everybody has to be on board to move forward,” he said.
Khan urged the party’s membership to vote for him, saying a vote for Persad-Bissessar would be a vote for the same way of leadership that has kept the UNC in opposition.
He added that regardless of the outcome of the election, he wants the best for the UNC.
“If I am not successful, I will work with the party if she wants me to, but I am hoping to be successful,” he told the Sunday Express.
Khan’s proposed model of shared leadership has been rubbished by Persad-Bissessar who previously described the idea as nonsense.