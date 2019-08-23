Prime Minister Dr. Keith is today saying that he never used the word "lazy" and did not accuse the Public Service of being lazy.
Yesterday the Public Services Association and the OWTU slammed Rowley over comments he made on Wednesday at a handing over ceremony of 200 motorcycles from Chinese Government to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Noting that the quality of the Public Service had declined, Rowley said Wednesday:
“We have a lot of people on the payroll. Many of them produce absolutely nothing when the day come, collect a salary at the end of the month and make the most noise when the pay is late."
But in a statement on his Facebook page this morning Rowley explained that during his address he was speaking specifically about the use of GPS on the motorcycles which should allow the managers to be able to account for the whereabouts of their officers.
"I also spoke of the use of a diary in earlier times to allow worker productivity and whereabouts to be monitored and that this resulted in more public service by officers on the payroll," he said.
"Clearly this was a discourse about whereabouts and not necessarily about laziness. This seems to have escaped the mental grasp of many who jump on what they want and that is a manufactured controversy," he added.
The Prime Minister said incidentally, since he never used the word "lazy" it was wrong for the Guardian to "piggyback on an Express sensationalism" by using reported speech in the Guardian editorial when the word was never used.
"I wonder if the Guardian even bothered to listen to the speech or just simply copied an issue from the Express," the Prime Minister added.