I never said the divers were dead

IN the hours after his escape from the pipeline that became the tomb for his four friends, Christopher Boodram says while at hospital he spoke with several people on the phone about the divers he had to leave behind.
Boodram says that in the fog caused by his pain, trauma, and medication, he may have forgotten some of what he said to Paria officials about the trapped men.
But in answer to Paria’s attorney yesterday, a defiant Boodram said he was certain that he would never have told anyone that the divers were dead.
In his cross-examination on Day 2 of the Commission of Enquiry by Paria’s attorney Gilbert Patterson SC, Boodram said, “I have no recollection of the call. I am not denying the call. I am sure I would not say those divers are dead because I told everyone from the beginning my friends are alive. I am not denying there was a call. I am not sure because there was a lot of things in the hospitals after I reach. I felt comfort when I saw my wife. I was going through the painkillers and I was in and out. I am not denying, but I am sure I will not tell him that those divers died.”
Boodram was interviewed at length regarding the specifications outlined in the permit to work issued by Paria Fuel Trading Company on February 25, the day of the tragic incident on the company’s facility.
He said he had not long before recovered from the Covid-19 virus and returned on the jobsite.
Peterson asked Boodram whether he was familiar with the permit to work document issued by Paria and whether he was aware of the scope of the job outlined for that day.
“It (permit) doesn’t tell you what you carded to do, it permits you for what you supposed to do. The toolbox form or the GSA may have steps in what you have to do but the permit to work just permits you to what you have to do. It just allows you to work and what guides you is the toolbox form,” Boodram said.
Boodram added that he did attend a toolbox meeting at the Paria facility on the morning of February 25, where he signed the document to commence work.
The topics discussed in that meeting, according to a document shown, were Covid-19 protocols, communications, choppy water, weather condition and slippery awareness.
He said there was no discussion on Delta P (differential pressure).
Mechanical plugs
Boodram was questioned at length on the removal of the mechanical and inflatable plugs inside the pipeline. The plugs, according to Peterson, were installed at an earlier date by LMCS, the contractor hired by Paria to undertake work on the pipeline. He said, however, the removal of the plugs was not included in the job specifications on that day.
Boodram was in quarantine during the time the plugs were installed, on February 13.
Regarding the toolbox meeting on the morning of February 25, Boodram said the LMCS employees attended a meeting with Paria officials to discuss the job.
He said, “It is all of us standing in a circle and the safety officer will speak and the supervisor will say something. After the meeting they will pass the form around for us to sign it. I cannot say who passed it. I know I read it and signed it.”
Peterson pointed out that neither did the toolbox form nor the permit to work issued by Paria state that the mechanical and inflatable plugs were to be removed that day. Boodram responded, “Sir, you understand this permit doesn’t be revised every day. They make a permit for the job and every day they have a signing in the back for that day. So, this permit is a general permit for the whole job. This permit comes with a document at the back with signatures for day’s work and has all the managers’ signatures who give permission to do it. Every day they give you the same permit and sign it.”
Boodram said, as far as he was aware, Paria did not have job specifications on each permit. A hot work certification, however, was attached to the permit.
Asked who had given the divers permission to remove the plugs during the work being undertaken on February 25, Boodram said it was Kazim Ali Jnr.
Ali, son of LMCS managing director Kazim Ali Snr, died inside the pipeline, along with Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry.
Boodram, a commercial diver for 12 years, said he had done two similar jobs in the past. And during those jobs Delta P had not been discussed, he added.
Peterson said, “Delta P is a serious risk.”
Boodram replied, “It is a risk if you don’t do the proper steps. If the line was empty there is a risk for Delta P. If the line was full, to my understanding, it would not have the deferential pressure because water is a type of solid, it is dense.”
Boodram said he followed instructions outlined by Kazim Ali Jnr, some of which were not detailed in the permit to work document.
Peterson showed that the documents of the job specifications stating that LMCS was to remove and install the riser in the pipeline. He said there was nothing in the document with respect to removing the barriers, otherwise called the mechanical and inflatable plugs.
Boodram said, “To my knowledge, usually how we do the job is we put the plugs against liquid so there is a force behind it so a Delta P was unable to happen. If the line was filled with liquid that’s how we usually do it.”
Precautionary steps
Peterson said the hot works certificate, attached to the permit to work, required certain precautionary steps to be employed and one such step is to eliminate the presence of hydrocarbons and one way of eliminating hydro carbons entering the habitat would be barriers (plugs).
Boodram responded that although a hot work certificate was attached to the permit to work no welding was done inside the habitat on that day. “It is a permit to do hot work. There is a general permit and for certain specification of work like confined space, or height, or hot works these things will have a separate permit for it. So, if you doing hot work with this permit you will have permit with the general permit. But that day we were not doing hot works.”
He added that the hot permit did not mean that welding or fabrication work would be conducted in the habitat. It could be done on the barge, or elsewhere, he said.
Boodram then explained that in order for the riser to be installed, bringing the job to a close, the plugs had to be removed. And, he said, the team would have had to return the following day to remove the habitat.
He said, “…because of the length of time that job was being stalled for, those plugs would have had to come out and reinstalled because of the time it was there.”
Peterson asked, “You said because of the break in the work the plugs had to be removed and replaced?”
Boodram responded, “If after that period of time has passed, from the length of time they installed the plug to installing the flange and the spool to do works on the top. The length of time the plug was there, safe practice was to check the plug, make sure it is in good quality and reinstall it because the job was postponed on more than one occasion.”
He insisted that part of the job that day was to take out the plugs for it to be inspected and reinstall.