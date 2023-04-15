‘I understand the trauma victims suffer’

Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds addresses the media after visiting the T&T Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday.

Law enforcement will be strengthening its response to the problem of home invasions, says National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

Speaking yesterday at a news conference at the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, in response to questions from the Express with respect to the surge in home invasions, the minister disclosed that on Thursday he held a meeting with Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and the Chief of the Defence Staff.

He said on the directive of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, law enforcement will be provided with more resources to “go further upstream in their efforts for home invasions”.

Hinds also appealed to young criminals who are carrying out these crimes to take it down and look at lawful opportunities to earn money. “As minister, as member of Parliament, as man, as citizen, I understand the severe trauma that victims suffer at the hands of home invaders,” Hinds said.

He referred to one case in Maraval where a woman was out in her yard, watering her pimento plants, and crimi­nals forced her into her home and robbed her of every piece of sentimental jewelry gifted to her by her husband, as well as other valuables.

“I had a meeting yesterday with the Commissioner and the Chief of Defence Staff, and this matter was central to our discussions, the question of so-called home invasions, and we understand full well the trauma and the stress, the pain and the abuse. We saw how they beat that 15-year-old boy, and the Commissioner outlined her plans and the Chief of Defence Staff outlined his plans in support of the Police Service in dealing with this,” said Hinds.

He said based on the strategic direct patrol systems, police were able to make arrests concerning the three home invasions that took place over the Easter weekend. Unfortunately there were reports of gunfire directed at the police, and the police returned fire, which resulted in three perpetrators dead, he added.

“I take the opportunity, therefore, to say to the young people of Trinidad and Tobago... that this is no place that you have to behave like that to eke out a living. There are so many opportunities for training, for personal development, to become whatever you want to be in Trinidad and Tobago. You don’t have to thief and rob and rape and plunder to be successful,” he said.

He added, “Ill-gotten gain can only bring pain to your victim, and ultimately to you.

“So I take the opportunity to call on the young men, the young people of Trinidad and Tobago and their girlfriends, their husbands, their family members and their parents who may know of some of their behaviours, to take it down, easy. You don’t have to do that. You don’t have to be preying on people. Trinidad offers enough opportunities for you to live comfortably doing ­otherwise,”

Hinds said further that a regional crime symposium will take place on Monday and Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain, where different countries that are battling the same crime problem as T&T will be treating with matters pertaining to crime as a public health issue, with presentations from intellectuals from across the region and locally.

He said people understand the crime problem has to do with family and parenting, and this will be one of the main focuses at the symposium, adding it is becoming clearer that parents are the “supreme crime stoppers”.

Stern meeting

with CoP

Also speaking, head of the Forensic Science Centre Derrick Sankar disclosed he had a meeting with the top cop two weeks ago.

“The Police Commissioner has had a very stern meeting with myself two weeks ago about her passions for getting the crime rate down, in terms of the homicides and solving the homicides and the house breaking and larceny with the use of the DNA and the DNA database,” he said.

Statistics have shown in the US that taking the DNA profiles and putting them on a database system can provide intelligence to the police in solving housebreaking and larceny cases. “If we don’t catch you with the fingerprint, we can catch you with the DNA, and that is why we are building capacity,” he added.

Rishi Singh, head of the police Homicide Bureau, said there is a team of fingerprint experts in the Police Service and once there are prints at a crime scene, the police can work to determine whether there are matches in its database, which now includes anybody who applies for a police certificate of character.

