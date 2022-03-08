Rishi Nagassar, the last diver to be recovered from the undersea pipeline off Pointe-a-Pierre, died from drowning.
The time of his death has not been recorded on the autopsy report. His wife, Vanessa Kussie, who was at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday said she asked how long her husband was alive inside the pipeline “and they said the forensic examination of the body could not determine the time of death”.
Kussie is hoping that a second autopsy performed by a private pathologist hired by LMCS Ltd will answer her questions.
“I am aware of the second autopsy but it has not yet been done,” she said.
But what does she want to know, most of all. “I want to know what happened. How did those men get sucked into that pipeline and what happened after? I want justice for my husband’s death,” she said.
LMCS stated yesterday that private autopsies were performed on Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban and Yusuf Henry.
Kussie led a candlelight vigil through the streets of Perseverance Village, Couva, on Sunday night in memory of her husband and the three others who died inside that 30-inch diameter pipeline.
As she lit the first candle to commence the vigil, Kussie said it was the beginning of her fight for justice.
Labelled “The Walk for Justice”, the candlelight vigil was attended by relatives, friends, politicians and citizens who were touched by the tragic incident two Fridays ago.
In a brief statement on Sunday, Kussie said she was grateful for the outpouring of love and support since her husband and four other divers were pulled into a 30-inch pipeline in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre.
She said, “I am very happy to see this turnout here tonight to support us. I am truly grateful. These are the hardest days in my life. Thank you for supporting us. We start the journey from tonight until we get justice.”
Members of Parliament for Couva North and South, Ravi Ratiram and Rudranath Indarsingh, along with United National Congress (UNC) members Barry Padarath, Saddam Hosein and Khadijah Ameen attended the vigil.