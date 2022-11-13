I WANT MY DADDY BACK

“MUMMY, I am coming back just now,” was the last thing father of two Lezley Downes, 44, said to his mother on Friday evening.
He never returned.
As the taxi-driver stood outside the River Estate basketball court on Cicada Extension in Diego Martin, he was shot twice—once to the chest and once to the back of the head.
He was pronounced dead at hospital minutes later.
But the bullets were not meant for him, police said. Another man identified as Che Gill was the intended target.
While Gill was also shot, he remained in hospitalised in critical condition up to yesterday evening, said police.
Friday’s shooting was the second such incident to take place at the location over the past three weeks.
On the night of October 23, gunmen opened fire on a group of people, killing two of them. Caleb “Puppy” Mason, 24, and his neighbour, 59-year-old Robert “Twin” Forde, were both shot and later died at hospital.
Just last week, Downes, the son of retired police Insp Lennox Downes, attended Forde’s funeral, “not knowing that last night that he too would be a dead man”, Marietta Downes, the dead man’s mother, told the Sunday Express yesterday.
During an interview at her Hibiscus Avenue home, the elderly woman recalled the last moments she spent with her son—a father of two boys, ages 15 and 13.
“Yesterday I had a beautiful day with him. His sister came (from England) and she was supposed to go back on Monday. We went out yesterday (Friday) morning. He took me out, and we went and we did some shopping.
“We went out and we ate, we went to the grocery, we went Charlotte Street (Port of Spain) and we came back here about five o’clock. His last son made apple chow and his father took a slice from it and walked out the door, and he left,” she said.
“The last thing he said to me was ‘mummy, I am coming back just now’ and that was it,” she said.
Close-knit family
Marietta said her son had gone to the basketball court to meet someone to repair the ceiling of his home.
“So he went to look for the guy up there to bring him back here,” she said.
But as the two were discussing the work to be done, that was when two gunmen began indiscriminately shooting at Gill, police said.
The incident was said to have taken place around 8.30 p.m. on Friday
After opening fire, the shooters fled the scene on foot and escaped, said police.
Residents in the area transported the injured men to the St James Medical Facility, where Downes was later pronounced dead.
“Both his children are only crying ‘I want my daddy back. I want my daddy’. Both of them were very close to their father. All three of them are always together like brothers.
“It is not like he got into an accident. It was another man like himself that watch and shoot him. What heart do they have? Could they sleep? I wonder if that person slept last night? But, you know what? They have no conscious so they could sleep.
“The person who killed him, I leave him in the hands of God. God will deal with him and I hope he has a long life. Let him continue doing what he is doing and God will deal with him on that day,” she said.
Marietta said her son was well-known in the community, and was a trusted person.
He used to transport children to school and back to their homes. And he worked hard to provide for his own, said the mother.
“Now who are going to see about them? Is the Government going to give them anything? A man killed him for nothing,” she said.
“I am an old lady and I do not know what is taking place in this country. To see how youths are killing youths for nothing. What he did to them? What I think happen is the killers in this country, they cannot shoot because if you go for someone you can shoot directly at that person because you know who you come for. You are not going to shoot everybody who is around. So they are not good shooters. They just have a gun and their intended target is everybody,” she said.
Downes’ killing has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 527, compared to 372 for the corresponding period last year.
Officers of the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries.