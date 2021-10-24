I WANT TO HEAR MY BABY’S VOICE

A two-year-old baby girl diagnosed with profound hearing loss, which has also affected her speech development, needs your help for a chance at a normal life.
Baby Vedika Boochoon was given a clean bill of health at birth but her parents soon realised that their little girl was not responding to sounds. The parents have never heard their baby babble and are longing to hear her voice.
At 14 months old, Vedika was taken to the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) where she underwent a series of medical examinations. Audiological investigations confirmed that the child had no responses to sound in both ears.
Vedika was outfitted with a hearing aid but that failed to improve her hearing.
A medical document from the NCRHA stated that Vedika was diagnosed with bilateral profound sensorineural hearing loss. This, it stated, had delayed her speech as the child does not respond to her name and is not alerting to sounds in her environment.
The NCRHA stated that Vedika would benefit from hearing rehabilitation in the form of a cochlear implantation which is not performed at local hospitals.
The child’s mother, Debra Ramcharitar-Boochoon said her family had reached out to several hospitals abroad seeking medical advice.
The NYU Langone Health, a medical institute in New York City, has responded to perform the procedure at a cost of US$126,558.98 ($859,320.33)
The cost includes hospital services, professional and post-care services as well as a 25 per cent reserve fee for unanticipated hospital and professional medical services.
The Boochoon family operate a mini-mart downstairs their home in El Socorro. Ramcharitar-Boochoon and her husband, Vikash, are also parents of a six-year-old boy.
“We are in the mini mart all day. The children are with us. My son does online classes and I take care of Vedika. We cannot afford that medical expense and we are seeking assistance. I did approach the Children’s Life Fund but was told that my daughter does not qualify as her condition was not life threatening,” she said.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon has been on a drive to raise funds for her daughter’s medical expenses, soliciting donations and fund raising activities. But the family is far from raising the total amount. “We are not asking for our accommodation and meals.
We are depending on family members in New York to assist with that. We just want to raise the medical costs,” she said.
The family was advised to have the procedure done before Vedika turns three, next year August, to facilitate language development, Ramcharitar-Boochoon said.
“The doctors said if the cochlear implant is done before three my daughter will have a better chance of it being successful. And we are pleading to anyone willing to help us to come forward. I want to hear my daughter’s voice and I want her to have a chance at a good life,” she said.
Anyone willing to assist baby Vedika can visit the family’s GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/b54504eb. Donations can also be made to RBC savings account #110000004497916.