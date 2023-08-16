‘I want to serve like my mom’

Jameela Marryshow, the People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate for the electoral district of Marabella West, had hoped to continue in the footsteps of her mother, former local government councillor in the San Fernando City Corporation Jennifer Marryshow.
The elder Marryshow held the position for more than a decade until the former People’s Partnership coalition sealed a win with Congress of the People (COP) candidate Gloria Calliste in 2010.
But the swing lasted one term, and the Marabella West electoral district returned to the PNM where it remained until Monday night.
Marryshow was defeated by United National Congress (UNC) candidate John-Michael Alibocas by 27 votes.
The win means the UNC has secured an additional seat in the San Fernando City Corporation—with four of the nine seats.
The PNM has requested a recount, which was scheduled for yesterday.
Marryshow declined to comment on the results until the recount is completed.
Alibocas however described his victory as historic and promised to “work day and night” to improve the lives of residents in his electoral district, saying he heard their cries.
His campaign was managed by some senior members of the party, including UNC members of Parliament Barry Padarath, Ravi Ratiram, Saddam Hosein and Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.
Alibocas was also accompanied by former government minister Jack Warner, National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith and members of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) on his walkabouts in the district.
In an interview yesterday, Alibocas said: “I am thankful to all those who supported me, but I think what captured the votes was that we went into the communities sincere and genuine. We listened to what the people were saying; I spoke from my heart and I went there with pure love. They saw my loyalty.”
Alibocas said he did not believe a recount would change the result, and he was ready to serve in the San Fernando City Corporation.
The San Fernando businessman said he was following in the footsteps of his deceased mother who encouraged her children to serve people.
“My mom was a very religious woman, she believed in God and in helping people, she always served people through the church. And she wanted us to do the same,” he said.
Alibocas said he had plans to work with the youths in the district, promoting team spirit through community sports and other activities.
He said during his walkabouts, residents complained about flooding in the district which he intends to address.
Alibocas congratulated his opponent, saying it was a fierce fight and he was open to working with her.
“I really do wish her well,” he said. “I also want to say that I admired how her mother stood by her side supporting her through everything. I didn’t have my mother at my side to see this victory. I wish I did.”