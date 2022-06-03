‘I will always love you’

A message of love and hope that Susan Lalchan wrote more than a decade ago after her daughter Kelly Ann Seerattan went missing remains the same today.
That message read, “I do not know where you are. But I know that God has you safe in his arms. I miss you. I am always thinking of you. You will always be my child, mummy’s little girl. I love you.”
Lalchan wrote those words at the end of a video montage that she posted on YouTube.
The video is a compilation of pictures of the mother and daughter, doing usual things like flat-ironing each other’s hair, lying in each other’s arms on the living room couch and taking selfies at the beach.
The smiles light up the pictures more than the candles on the birthday cake.
But the smile that Lalchan has worn for the last 11 years hides the misery and hurt of losing her daughter, not knowing the truth of why she has gone missing and having to live with her absence.
Police were told Kelly Ann was last seen alive on November 3, 2011— just weeks after she celebrated her 25th birthday with her four-month-old baby girl, Kelseigh.
The birthday was an especially wonderful occasion for Lalchan, who was proud of her eldest child, and how well she cared for and nurtured her first grandchild.
She had gifted Kelly Ann a seven-piece tri-colour gold ring, which she had always wanted, and blessed her on her birthday.
The mother-daughter relationship had grown closer after the death of Kelly Ann’s brother, Christopher, from a heart ailment when he was 11 years old and Kelly Ann, who was then 12, became her rock, her comfort and counsellor through the family tragedy.
Meeting in the afterlife
Lalchan hopes that people who know about Kelly Ann’s case and have any information that will lead investigators to her or those responsible for her disappearance will come forward with information, but she also lives with the possibility that her daughter’s case will remain unsolved.
The mother also believes she will know what happened to her daughter when she meets her in the afterlife.
Following Kelly Ann’s disappearance, the infant’s father, Kerwyn Nimchan, 35, was granted full custody of the child.
On his last interaction with Kelly Ann, he told police then that he got to Kelly Ann’s home around 9 p.m. and picked up the baby for an overnight stay with him.
The next day when he went to return the child, Kelly Ann’s door was locked and she was not found.
The downstairs apartment which she occupied was ransacked, and the only items suspected of missing were her purse, identification card, cellphone and a pair of earrings that her mother gave to her.
Nimchan had told police he last heard from her that Friday morning when she sent him a text telling him to enjoy the day with their daughter.
Nimchan made a missing-person report to the Princes Town police, and officers went to the apartment and also found that the door was locked.
There were no signs of a break-in.
Investigators were told neighbours had seen a strange black vehicle parked in front of the house the following morning on November 4, 2011.
Back then several reports were made by people who claimed they had seen Kelly Ann.
But investigators and family had to sift through calls from people who were spreading rumours and fake news from those who wanted to help.
Lalchan had said back then that someone had claimed they had information, under the condition that she send a $500 cellphone card.
Emotional distress
When the mother spoke to the Express three weeks ago, she said she has tried to disengage herself from the emotional distress and has accepted the loss of her daughter.
She spends her days trying not to mull over each detail of the last interactions with her daughter, and replace them with their happy memories.
Some days—when she least expects it—the grief overcomes her.
“I try to go through my days not dwelling on things with Kelly Ann. Whenever I try to go over things in my head, it is more painful for me. I try to remember happy times, like the fact that she used to buy me roses for Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and even Father’s Day because I was a single parent.
“On most special occasions we were together. We would go around to the malls and enjoy that excitement of Christmas together,” she said.
“After she disappeared, I had for some time stopped going out to the malls. I would feel hurt anytime I saw mothers and daughters shopping and spending time together.
“It was too much for me to see mothers and daughters holding hands, women holding their grandchild, spending time with each other and their families, going to different stores and enjoying the spirit of the season. That would be too much. I tried to avoid those kinds of images,” said Lalchan.
The mother said she avoids almost all social media, and barely looks at the newscasts or reads the newspapers.
“I am tired of all the terrible news and reports about people missing and dying. There are too many murders, too many crime reports, and missing people.
“I have been so hurt that I cannot bear to look at these things or read these reports. It brings more frustration to me. I am heartbroken any time I get to hear about children. I cry for these broken families. When I hear about missing girls, it sends me right back to my Kelly Ann,” she said.
“Deep down in my heart on these special occasions for families and loved ones, I am hurting. But I pray and ask God for peace, I put on a brave face, and live well with my husband and other people. I tell my husband that if God is ready for me today or tomorrow, I am ready to go to Him. I think I have faced the worst already, and just do what I can every day to do my best,” said Lalchan.
No faith in police
She said she does not call the police because she believes the police forgot about her daughter’s case years ago.
“I do not have faith in the Police Service or the Government of any authority to give me answers about my child.
The first time I went to them to make the report at the police station, the officers laughed at me. They said Kelly Ann probably ran away with a man and will come back when she is ready. They never took Kelly Ann’s case seriously, so I am not even going to waste my breath with them.
“Maybe when I die, I will meet my daughter again and find out what happened to her, why I lost her. But in this situation that we are living in, we will never truly know what happened to Kelly Ann Seerattan,” she said.
Lalchan said at night when she prays for her family, she also remembers other broken families whose children are missing, and prays that they can be reunited and live happily with each other as a family.
“I am living with my hurt and pain. People think I am strong because I show them a brave and smiling face. But in my quiet times, I break down a lot but I do not show other people that face.
“Sometimes I would be travelling in a vehicle and I hear a song Kelly Ann used to like and tears will roll down my face. My grandmother used to say that nobody came to turn stone here. I guess this is the circle of life and this is my circle,” she said.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to the TTPS app.