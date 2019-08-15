“I will be vindicated…I will have my day in court.”
The words of fired government minister Marlene McDonald as she left the St Clair Medical Centre on Thursday.
McDonald, who is on fraud, conspiracy and misbehaviour charges, was wheeled out of the private hospital and placed into a vehicle shortly before 3pm.
Responding to the media, McDonald said, she was in “excellent” health.
“Yes, I am excellent. I will be vindicated and I will have my day in court,” she said.
McDonald secured her $2 million bail.
Her attorney, Pamela Elder, SC, said on Wednesday that when she is discharged, McDonald will be able to go straight home.
McDonald and two other co-accused-Wayne Anthony, 66, and Edgar Zephyrine, 75, have accessed bail they had been granted on Monday.
McDonald’s husband and co-accused Michael Carew and Victor McEachrane remained at the Port of Spain Prison at Frederick Street on Wednesday night.