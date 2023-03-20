IT is time to modernise the Presidency to allow for greater use of its facilities for the benefit of the public and for greater accessibility by the people.
This was the theme of President Christine Carla Kangaloo’s inaugural address yesterday, in which she focused on the role of Office of the President, and what it can mean to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. She was adamant that the Office of the President should not be remote and that a modernisation of the protocols associated with that should be done to allow for the opening up of the doors of President’s House.
The nation’s seventh President, who showed no sign of nervousness as she assumed her new role, also promised to be there for those who “have not yet signed on to the idea of my Presidency”.
Quoting singer Melanie Hudson’s song, President Kangaloo stated: “I will always be there for you, no matter what you do, whatever joy or pain that you are going through.”
To those who expressed disquiet with her occupying the role of President and who “might not currently be fully on board with assisting me”, she urged collaboration and quoting late calypsonian Merchant’s song “Let us build a nation together”, to exhort those persons to “forget spites and grudges” and “come let us sit and try to relate”.
Speaking before an audience that included members of the Government, the Judiciary, the diplomatic corps, attorneys, former ministers and attorneys general, former presiding officers, and schoolchildren at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Kangaloo, dressed in a rose gold pants suit, took the presidential oath.
Noticeably absent were Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, whom all speakers, including Kangaloo herself, mentioned in their salutations, and all the UNC members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
As she sat on the podium, awaiting the moment, Kangaloo and her husband, first gentleman Kerwyn Garcia, held hands with their fingers entwined.
As she rose to take the oath, the first gentleman held the first citizen of the nation’s clutch purse.
In her address, Kangaloo said she hoped to “demystify” the role of the President for the citizenry who remained unclear about it, by providing more information about the role and by bringing the Presidency into greater contact with the people.
“One of the ways in which I would like to see the Office of the President become more and more accessible, is by having its facilities put to even greater use in hosting cultural, educational and artistic ventures- particularly among the youth...I would like to see the Bandstand put to regular use as a platform for new and emerging young artistes. I would like to see the main ballroom and the grounds at President’s House used to host displays, such as art exhibitions by primary and secondary school students. And I would like to see the public areas at the President’s House opened up to facilitate endeavours such as book club meetings, and programmes to introduce young people to music...I would like to see (the) President’s House and its grounds serve the public by becoming a cradle for intellectual, cultural and artistic exploration among our youth, and, in so doing, helping to improve observation, perception and communication skills among young people,” the President said.
Fight to the end
She stressed that these proposals were not “pie-in-the-sky” ambition. She also said she was “passionate about pursuing” the putting together of an archive of the country’s Presidential history and the customs and conventions that attend the Office of President.
In doing so, she expressed the desire, in the context of rising crime, to have the Office of the President provide space for the youth, through the advocacy for the adoption in communities of year-round, youth delinquency prevention programmes based on the panyard model. Her vision entailed an “Office that is modernised, inside and out: and an Office that records and preserves our Presidential history and the customs and conventions of the Office”.
Said the President: “I know that I am setting the Seventh Presidency no small task when I identify these as among its goals...Rest assured that I am not in the least bit naive about the struggles that the Office will face in attempting to accomplish these goals. In pursuing them, the Office will be coming up against entrenched systems and ways of doing things. But if there is one thing of which you can be sure, it is that as your President, I will fight to the end to make the office work better for all of us,” Kangaloo said.
The President said for decades people have been saying that the discipline and structure that the panyard brings into the lives of young people each year in the lead-up to Carnival combine to create one of the most effective youth delinquency prevention programmes available in the country.
She said she intended to meet with those expressing this view as she planned to use the voice of the Office of the President to advocate for the adoption of youth programmes based on the panyard model on a year-round basis.
The President said as the democracy and the society matured there was an increasing demand for the country’s leaders to become more and more accessible, with the Office of the President being no exception.
While acknowledging the need for certain levels of security and protocols to preserve the safety and dignity of the occupant of the Office, the President said: “But they are not immutable, and they should not be inflexible. We must be careful not to make the mistake of elevating these arrangements into ends in themselves. And we must avoid, at all costs, conscripting them into the dubious service of making the highest office in the land, also the most remote office in the land.”
Too much shouting in the public square
The President gave the undertaking that her “relentless advocacy” in achieving the goals set for the Office of the President in advocating for “better conditions”, “better arrangements and better platforms and better opportunities for all” would not be “combative or belligerent. “Far from it. That is not my way. My way is to be your Diplomat-in-Chief, making the case for a better Trinidad and Tobago firmly, but without acrimony or bitterness. My words do not need to be shouted in the public square. There is already too much shouting going on in our country today. I believe that we all need to be calmer and more reflective. And I propose to lead in that regard by example,” she said.
She stressed that whatever grief and sadness “we bring into each other’s household, in the end we are all...this country’s daughters and sons”.
The President, whose address was punctuated by applause, said she stood on the shoulders of the six previous Presidents, all of whom she thanked individually and detailed what she was thanking each of them for—Sir Ellis Clarke for the “intellect and courtliness”; Noor Hassanali for his “steadiness and dignity”; Arthur NR Robinson “for his pioneering and his gallantry”; George Maxwell Richards for his “erudition and ingenuity”; Anthony Carmona for “his passionate love of country and his vitality” and Paula-Mae Weekes for “the clearness of her convictions and her fortitude”.
Kangaloo also thanked the Electoral College.
She thanked her husband of 24 years, “the source of my strength” and “always...my first gentleman”.
She thanked her mother Barbara, who on the cusp of her 95th birthday “had braved the crowds” to be there yesterday; also her brothers Keith, Wayne, David and Colin for the “underlying love and support”. She also thanked her deceased siblings, Wendell and Caryl, and father Carlyle, for “what your love has meant to me”.
She thanked her church communities - Susumachar Presbyterian in San Fernando and St Ann’s RC in Port of Spain.
The choir performing at yesterday’s inauguration was the Southernairres, joined by some pupils from her alma mater, St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando.