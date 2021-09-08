“I will not be intimidated by a retired sailor.”
So said Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal yesterday as he responded to statements by retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard.
Pritchard had commented on statements made by Moonilal at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum at which Moonilal stated that Pritchard was part of a two-person committee which had been established as a “mongoose gang” to “tarnish” and help “oust” Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police.
The team of two persons conducted a probe into allegations of misconduct against senior members of the police service and a report has been submitted to the Prime Minister.
On Tuesday Pritchard fired back, warning Moonilal against dragging him into “the dark places he (Moonilal) may inhabit”.
Moonilal hit back yesterday, calling on Pritchard to give details about the report from the “secret probe”. The report was “susceptible to judicial review”, Moonilal stated, adding that the authors were not untouchable.
He said the inquirers of the “secret probe” had been exposed and he called on a retired senior superintendent to “identify himself and the role he played in this probe”.
Now that the Rear Admiral has been drawn out in the light and belatedly stepped forward on the secret investigation into officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, he should provide pertinent details to taxpayers. For example, Mr Pritchard must tell the nation the terms of engagement, including his remuneration, for the clandestine project,” he said.
“Further, for someone touting his proud military background, he should indicate under what law he was retained for the exercise of reviewing confidential police files and interviewing officers. The two-man investigating committee had no legal status to undertake any inquiry. In fact, the police would have been within their right to chase both gentlemen out of Police Headquarters,” Moonilal said.
“The Rear Admiral must indicate who retained him for the stealth project. Was it the Prime Minister or Minister Stuart Young? And whether he felt it was appropriate to be appointed by a politician for such an assignment,”Moonilal stated.
No legal status
Moonilal said Pritchard should also state whether he, as Chief of Defense Staff, would have been comfortable with a surreptitious probe into his stewardship, and one conducted outside of the independent administrative and regulatory framework.
“Surely, Mr Pritchard would not want to be labelled for posterity as having undermined the Commissioner of Police whom he recommended and for whose appointment he takes credit,” he said.
Moonilal said the National Security Council (NSC) was a policy making sub committee of the Cabinet, not an operational arm of law enforcement. He said the use of policy making bodies by rogue leaders for police and military operations is well known in third world banana republics run by dictators.
Asked about Pritchard’s claim that he (Moonilal) and Griffith were “extremely close”, Moonilal said he did not know what “close” meant. “I know the Commissioner like I know other persons in public life for many years. We were in the Cabinet together. So I don’t know what ‘extremely close’ means. I am also on speaking terms with Cabinet ministers as well, I don’t know if I am “very close” (with them),” he said.
“It is a travesty that this government will expend considerable resources, time and energy to find out how firearms got into the hands of law abiding citizens but will not inquire as to how thousands of guns get into the hands of criminal elements to kill innocent citizens,” he said.
Moonilal said as an Opposition MP, he takes on “powerful ministers and a raging Prime Minister every day of my professional life and will not be intimidated by a retired sailor.
Taking note of the fact that Pritchard had e-mailed him his response to his statements at the Monday Night Forum, Moonilal said he had no interest in becoming a “pen pal” of the retired CDS.
He also apologised for not recognising initially his Pritchard’s Rear Admiralty, “as indeed the Rear Admiral was not aware that I go by the title “Dr”, which is not conferred via a political process”.
Pritchard: No back and forth
Contacted for comment, Pritchard was firm that he would not engage in a “back and forth”. “Any further enquiries he may have on this matter he should direct to the appropriate parliamentary colleagues who are in government,” he said, adding that this would be his last pronouncement on this matter.
He also conveyed his apologies to Moonilal for not using his correct title and said he wanted him to know that the omission was not intentional.
On Tuesday Pritchard had told Moonilal that while he was neither bacchanalist nor politician, he would protect his good name.