I wish my ‘brothers’ were alive

Lone diving tragedy survivor Christopher Boodram says his Christmas wish would be for his “brothers” to be alive today, and to not have died in the Paria pipeline on February 25, 2022.
Next to that would be for justice to prevail and those who are responsible for their deaths be held accountable through the commission of enquiry (CoE).
The CoE is tasked with investigating the tragedy which claimed the lives of Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; and Rishi Nagassar, 48, who were sucked into the pipeline while conducting maintenance works.
Boodram, 36 is the sole survivor.
Boodram told the Sunday Express yesterday that he and his family are moved by the outpouring of love, kindness and generosity from people in Trinidad who rendered assistance.
Two weeks ago, Boodram shared with the Sunday Express his story of survival and looking after his family as he has been unable to work since the tragic incident.
He was also having difficulty in paying for therapy sessions.
His wife, Candy Stoute-Boodram, is a nurse at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) and she has been supporting Boodram and her three children since the incident.
Good Samaritans and “Earth angels” have stepped in and have also made contributions to Boodram and his family.
The kindness, he said, gives him faith in humanity in his second lease on life.
He will now be able to continue his therapy, and he also shared the blessings he received with the families of the deceased divers.
“If I could have one wish, just one, I would wish for my brothers to be alive. Since that is not possible, I wish for justice to prevail,” he said.
Boodram noted that this Christmas will be a sorrowful and painful one for the families of the deceased divers who all have young children.
He said while he is fortunate to be with his family, his heart hurts for his brothers.
“It is not bittersweet, it is not even sweet for me, it is bitter normal because I cannot enjoy Christmas. How can I, knowing my friends’ children don’t have their dads? I really can’t,” he said, as his voice broke.
Boodram said he is grateful citizens have been lending their support and prayers, and have been following the CoE.
He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all for their generosity.
“I want to say thank you to all those who contributed. It was gladly accepted and appreciated. There are still kind-hearted people,” he said.
Boodram, who spent two and a half hours creeping, swimming and dragging his way out of a 30-inch pipeline, was injured in the process.
He said he has been undergoing physical therapy.
On November 22, 2022, Boodram tearfully testified before the commission, where he expressed his sorrow and guilt for not fulfilling his promise to go back for his brothers.
He said after he came out of the pipeline, he repeatedly pleaded for rescuers to go and get them, as they were right behind him.
Boodram said since his testimony, he has been able to compose himself and sit to listen to the enquiry proceedings on some days at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.
“I believe so far it is a very fair and transparent proceedings,” he said.
This week the CoE proceedings will continue until Thursday, and will resume in January 2023.
CoE chairman Jerome Lynch, KC says he projects to have a draft report prepared by March 2023, before Easter.
Contributions to the Boodram family can be made to:
• First Citizens
Christopher Frank Boodram
Savings account: 2884799