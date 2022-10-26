Attorney General Reginald Armour said a firm no yesterday to speaking on the Vincent Nelson indemnity agreement issue.
Furthermore, he is “surprised” the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) would call on him to do so in the first place.
Added to which, the matter is “sub judice”, he said.
Last Thursday, the LATT council held an emergency meeting where the matter was discussed. On Friday, it issued a statement calling on Armour to break his silence and issue “a full and unambiguous statement” on several issues arising over the indemnity deal struck between former AG Faris Al-Rawi and Vincent Nelson in 2017.
LATT said high public office-holders were required to operate within and respect the boundaries of their respective offices.
“There is case law on such issues, which have guided not only attorneys-at-law but citizens for decades. The attorney general can lawfully receive information with regard to criminal activities from any source,” said LATT.
“However, it is our respectful view that the attorney general should say whether there was any participation or involvement by the former attorney general in the actual collection of evidence for the purposes of prosecution,” LATT added.
While LATT had called on the AG to answer questions, Armour said in a letter to LATT president Sophia Chote yesterday that he cannot.
In his letter, Armour said that he has given “careful consideration” to LATT’s media statement and “will not be responding to that Media Statement in the public domain. As the Law Association must be aware, as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs my office is the Defendant in ongoing Civil Proceedings (CV-2022/00408 Nelson v The Attorney General).
“It surprises me therefore that the Association should have issued such a public statement in the first place, more so to issue a call for me, as Attorney General to engage in a public discussion of very serious issues which are clearly governed by the sub judice rule and which potentially may influence or impact the outcome of those proceedings”.
The sub judice rule
Armour pointed out that LATT had itself cited the sub judice rule previously.
He referred to a LATT media release dated October 19, 2021, which said “...the sub judice rule restricts persons from making statements about matters that are under judicial consideration, that have the potential to influence the outcome of the case. This rule is critical to the maintenance of judicial independence and the administration of justice in any democratic society”.
Armour said that “out of respect” for LATT, he responded to Chote via letter for the attention of the council.
He noted that on October 10 when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discontinued criminal charges against former AG Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen, he had expressed his concern, saying then that he was “committed to protecting the public interest and that I will be taking advice going forward. This I am doing. With respect. I say no more”.
The AG also expressed concern “that there is a narrative building in the public domain which appears designed by some to pre-empt the Director (DPP) from reinstating the discontinued prosecution against Messrs Ramlogan and Ramdeen when his witness becomes available. I consider it wholly inappropriate to engage in any public debate and do not propose the join the ongoing public narrative”.
The Express yesterday tried contacting Chote, however, calls and messages to her telephone went unanswered.