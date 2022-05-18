I WON'T CALL NAMES

Robert Sabga is not going to call any names associated with a paedophile ring, but will cooperate with the police.
The former chairman of the 1997 task force into children’s homes also says Akiel Chambers’ murder could have been prevented if they were able to find evidence to bust the paedophile ring of 25 years ago.
Asked how he feels that a high-ranking individual may have escaped accountability, he responded, “Karma is real.”
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Sabga said he is willing to cooperate with the police in its investigations but he will not call any names, as there is no evidence to go after the names of those “whispered” in a paedophile ring and in the death of Chambers.
On Monday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called on acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to find the 1997 Sabga report and investigate its contents.
Asked by the Express if he will cooperate with the police in its investigation and will be providing the names of the individuals involved in the paedophile ring, including the one whom he said currently holds office, Sabga responded, “The answer is yes and no.
“Yes, in that I am quite willing to cooperate and share what information I possess. And no, regarding the names because those I hinted at are already in the public domain, so there is little I can add.
“You must keep in mind that we are talking about events that were disclosed 25 years ago and many, if not most, of those people are likely either dead or have migrated now. I am all for justice being done, but everything we were told is anecdotal at best, and cannot be substantiated.
“The police will require hard evidence, and that I am unable to provide. It is the same problem we faced when compiling the report—we had been told a great many things, but we could actually prove very little.”
Feeling of powerlessness
The Express pointed out that on Monday a video interview was shown of him at a UNC meeting saying there was a link to two individuals in the Chambers case and a paedophile ring, and asked if these individuals are specifically named in his report. Sabga said they were not.
“No. The Akiel Chambers matter happened years after our investigation and our report. I used it as an example only during a recent interview because the same individuals who were implicated in his buggering and death were names we had heard during our investigations.
“It spoke to the established paedophile ring that was suspected of grooming and preying on children in some of these homes, and that was the link I wanted to make. Again, we could not substantiate what we had been told, but yet there it was years later, the very same names were whispered as being complicit in Akiel Chambers’ death,” he stated.
Questioned on how he feels that there has been no justice for Chambers after 24 years, Sabga said had they been able to prove the perpetrators of the paedophile ring, Chambers may not have died.
“Like every other parent in T&T, I can only express my anguish and pain, and a feeling of powerlessness. Had we been able to prove what we were told anecdotally in 1997, perhaps he would never have suffered his abuse and ultimate demise,” he stated. “But it’s said that we have 20/20 vision in hindsight. I have often asked myself if there was anything we could have done differently that might have changed the trajectory of history and especially his history, but I come up empty,” he stated.
Nobody contacted me
Asked if he has confidence that this investigation will unearth the truth and people will be charged, Sabga said he will wait and see.
He said there were many challenges in 1997, which he described as “roadblocks and landmines” that the committee encountered, orchestrated by individuals within the various ministries who were party to the elaborate kickback scheme unearthed.
Questioned on whether foreign investigators should be brought in to conduct a probe, Sabga said there should be a commission of enquiry.
He said this enquiry should comprise members of both sides of the political divide, plus lay members of society from interested non-governmental organisations.
He said a private investigation just creates the opportunity for history to repeat itself, and for the final report of that investigation to somehow get lost in the system after its recommendations have been decided on.
“It’s what happened to our report after it had been universally approved by Cabinet—when it was sent to the ministries for action, it hit deliberate inertia and ultimately disappeared when the UNC was removed from office,” he said.
Asked if he has a copy of the report, Sabga said he does.
With respect to the Prime Minister’s call for an investigation, Sabga said while this is a good move, he is not hopeful it will go anywhere, again because of the lack of evidentiary proof.
“So much disappears over a quarter of a century. The only hope of justice coming out would be if the children who were victims then—now adults themselves—came forward and gave testimony as to what was done to them, and by whom. That will stand up in court,” he stated.
Sabga said he has great difficulty over Rowley’s comments that he was unaware of the report’s contents, as he noted the report is posted on social media by one of his party’s “apologists”.
Sabga also said no one from the Justice Judith Jones committee contacted him.
“The High Commission in Ottawa, for example, knows exactly how to contact me—I am not a stranger. And I have lots of family in Trinidad that could easily have contacted me as well on behalf of the committee. No such overture was ever made,” he stated.