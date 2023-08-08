In a letter to Opposition MP Saddam Hosein dated June 23, 2023,- the Integrity Commission indicated that Rowley did omit to disclose the purchase of the townhouse in his statement of Registrable Interests (Form B), filed for the year 2019, contrary to Section 14 of the Integrity in Public Life Act.
However, the Commission stated that it has “terminated” the investigation into Rowley because there is no criminal offence and accompanying sanction within the statutory boundaries of the IPLA regarding such an omission.
The Commission stated further that it is of the view that Rowley did not knowingly provide false information in his Declaration.
This information was provided to Hosein, who wrote to the Commission in December 2021 asking for an investigation into Rowley’s purchase of the Tobago townhouse.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, issued a pre-action protocol letter dated August 3, 2023 to the Integrity Commission challenging its decision.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Ramlogan said the Integrity Commission received the pre-action protocol on August 4, 2023 and immediately established a team of its legal officers to review the document and prepare a response.
“The Commission is confident that a response will be forthcoming by the deadline stipulated in the pre-action protocol. The decision of the Commission was made after careful deliberation on a report submitted by its Investigations Unit which includes investigators that are qualified attorneys-at-law,” he said.
“The Commission is confident that its investigators have applied themselves independently and impartially in the pursuit of this investigation,” said Ramlogan.
Rowley took to his Facebook yesterday to comment on the issue, stating:
“Imagine the UNC is the undisputed champions of corruption but they are taking issue with the Integrity Commission which investigated and could find no evidence of corruption. In other words, they are angry because the Integrity Commission was unable to confirm their lies. So they will now take the Integrity Commission to Court!!”
The Prime Minister also shared photographs of yesterday’s Express front page headlined “Rowley in breach” and the article.
Five news items about the Opposition’s claims and his response were also shared.
One of the articles is a report where Rowley had refuted claims by the Opposition that he had failed to declare a townhouse in Tobago to the Integrity Commission.
At a news conference at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence in Tobago in December 2021 he said the property was disclosed on February 22, 2019.
Facts speak for themselves
Hosein told the Express yesterday that the “facts” in this matter speak for themselves – that the Integrity Commission found the Prime Minister has breached the law, “but, incredibly, said it will not take any legal action against him.”
“When one considers the fact that former PM Basdeo Panday and Minister Finbar Gangar were criminally charged and prosecuted, the Commission’s conduct reeks of political bias and discrimination,” he said.
Hosein said the Commission needs to explain how could it be possible for the Prime Minister to not disclose his purchase of two luxury townhouses from his friend Allan Warner (on Form B), whose company was awarded million dollar contracts in Tobago and could face no legal consequences after breaking the law.
“This is the burning question that the Chairman of the Commission should explain to the public. He cannot operate like an Emperor in an ivory tower giving an edict without condescending to provide a proper explanation to terminate the investigation after it found the Prime Minister breached the law,” he said.
“I was the one who made this complaint, what if Kamla Persad-Bissessar had failed to disclose the purchase of two luxury townhouses? Would the Chairman say likewise, that she was guilty of breaking the law, but the Commission will not take any legal action against her? And if so, why should anyone care to disclose their true assets anymore? If there is no legal sanction, then perhaps persons in public life can....conveniently omit to declare assets,” he added.
Hosein said “this soft approach taken by the Commission toward Dr Rowley’s breach of the law is reckless and irresponsible. It sets a terrible precedent and sends the wrong signal at a time when corruption is rampant under the PNM. If you are guilty of breaking the law, there must be legal consequences or else the law will not be worth the paper it’s written on.”