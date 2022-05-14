Icacos residents begging for water

“We want water now! We shouldn’t have to be begging for water.”
This was the plea of at least 30 Icacos residents who gathered to protest yesterday morning after what they say have been countless dry months without a reliable supply from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
The residents were accompanied by councillor for the area, Shankar Teelucksingh, at Icacos Junction to voice their concerns.
Armed with placards that read “Covid but no water to wash hands”, “Babies and elderly people are also in need of water”, and “No water to bathe wash and cook”, the group displayed empty buckets and containers to relay their plight. And a chorus chanting, “We want water!” erupted around midday within the group.
“It’s been a long time since we haven’t been getting water. What is the problem? We are forgotten people. It’s as if we do not exist,” one resident said.
Speaking to the Express via a telephone interview yesterday, resident Vidya Ramgeawan said water had not been available to residents in some areas for as long as six months. Personally, she said she had gone three months without a steady supply, instead being forced to depend on water purchased at $200 per tank.
“We here in Icacos always have a problem getting water, but this is the longest we have gone without getting water and we are fed up... people have to cook, people have to wash, people have children to take care of. We are fed up. How long are we supposed to survive without water? Some people haven’t gotten any for six months, and personally we have not gotten any in three months,” she said.
Ramgeawan said residents had often tried to secure a truck-borne supply from WASA, but had little success in doing so.
She said on Thursday evening, as news of the planned protest spread, the community saw a number of WASA trucks offering water in the area. However, she added not all residents received a supply.
“We tried to get truck-borne water for a very long time, but we haven’t gotten any. Last night as they heard we were having a protest... there were trucks everywhere, but only a few people got there.
“We have asked for water since January. My mom asked since January, and they only sent last night. We have had to buy water at $200 per tank. Not everyone can afford to do that. People have bills to pay and despite us not getting any water, the bills come on time. Right now, people are now starting to come out and there are probably 30 people. They are always saying they will send water, but they have not,” she said.
MP: Solution outlined
Contacted for a response, Member of Parliament for the area Kennedy Richards told the Express he was aware of the situation after being contacted by a resident on Wednesday. He said he had referred the issue to Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales. Richards said the minister had then sent WASA representatives to investigate the issue immediately.
WASA had discovered that three wells that fed the Granville Water Treatment Plant were down. The plant, he said, was returned to functionality on Thursday night, but in the short term WASA would ensure a regular truck-borne service to the area.
Richards added that he sympathised with residents.
“So they had to get that back up and running and get the plant back up to capacity to get water to the extremities of Icacos.
“To remedy that situation, the plant came back up last night (Thursday). What they are doing in the short term is providing the truck-borne service to the residents which they started yesterday,” he said.
“I could understand that the people are under pressure. Water is life. You can’t cook, clean, bathe, anything without water. However, I outlined the solution already. I am working with the minister and WASA to ensure the water is available on a more frequent schedule so people can have more water in the taps and do their daily duties. That is all that can be done at this point in time,” he said.
WASA: Mechanical problems
WASA yesterday released a statement advising that disruptions to those in the south-western region were a result of “mechanical problems” at one of the facility’s wells. WASA stated repairs were conducted yesterday and that service is expected to be restored by tomorrow.
Areas affected include Granville Old Road, Syfoo Trace, Bamboo Village, Bois Bourg, Coromandel, Fullerton, Cedros, Icacos, Lalla Street, Bilwa Street, Boodram Trace and Granville, WASA said.
For more information or assistance, customers can contact WASA’s customer call centre toll-free at 800-4420/4426.