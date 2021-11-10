The two suspects who have been detained in connection with the kidnapping of businessman Kartikay Ramsundar are expected to be placed on identification parades by the end of this week.
The two men were said to have been questioned by police into their role into Ramsundar’s kidnapping, and are expected to give statements.
The Express visited Ramsundar’s family residence at Cacandee Road yesterday but relatives declined to speak with the media.
Neighbours said they’ve been told that Ramsundar was fine, but they had not yet sighted him.
Ramsundar, 40, was rescued by police on Tuesday—26 days after he was kidnapped on October 13 from his business place, Riverside Marina, at Cacandee Road, Felicity.
The rescue mission on Monday was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and included personnel of the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU) led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Romel Morales.
A report to police had indicated that a $5 million ransom was demanded for Ramsundar’s safe return not long after he was taken.
No ransom was paid, police said.
Police said after Ramsundar was rescued, he was taken to a medical facility where he was medically examined and later reunited with his family.
The TTPS said the AKU was also assisted by officers of SORT, IATF, and other arms of national security.
The exercise was initiated in the Central and South-Western Divisions.
Ramsundar was kidnapped from his business place by three masked men, one carrying a firearm, who forced him into a Honda Civic. The vehicle was later found burnt along Bernard Road in Felicity. Part of the incident was captured on CCTV footage. Police were notified and officers from the Chaguanas Police Station responded.