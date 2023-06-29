Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has put his career on the line.
In challenging the allegations of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine with respect to the appointment of the Chief Administrator in Tobago, the Prime Minister in Parliament yesterday gave a statement “of clarification and rebuttal” detailing the events as they unfolded.
He also tabled a “comprehensive dossier of all the relevant correspondence” in the matter.
At the end of the Prime Minister’s statement, he threw down the gauntlet, saying: “Finally...so seriously do I take the slander and insinuations of the irresponsible Chief Secretary as I make this statement...
“I go further. If it can be truthfully shown by any of the authorities that I have mentioned or impacted here today that I have misled this House, I will immediately resign forthwith and hand over the reins to another, in the interest of peace, good order and progress of the people whom I have continued to serve to the best of my ability.”
The Prime Minister denied the allegations made by Augustine last week Thursday in the Tobago House of Assembly.
The PM outlined the allegations:
1. he (the Prime Minister) was interested in obtaining the audit report (which was the basis for the suspension of Ritchie Toppin);
2. that his interest in the report was fuelled by his desire to assist his (the PM’s) “friends”; and
3. that the Prime Minister had a “sinister interest in the selection and promotion of Permanent Secretary Toppin [who was originally designated to act as Chief Administrator and] who Farley accused of wrongdoing on behalf of contractors”.
In response, the PM said: “The Chief Secretary stating that he is satisfied that the Prime Minister wishes to have this audit to provide technical escape loopholes for his friends, is a slander most grave.
“I want to make it abundantly clear that contrary to statements, insults, accusations and insinuations made by the Chief Secretary, that neither I nor my office have expressed any interest whatsoever in obtaining his audit report for pleasure or for nefarious purposes as he described, namely ‘to assist friends of the Prime Minister’ who the Chief Secretary accuses of criminal conduct.”
He continued: “At no time during any of our discussions, face-to-face or otherwise, did I ever discuss or request any information from, or copy of, the audit to which the Chief Secretary frequently speaks. And to the best of my knowledge no person in any of my offices or any officer reporting to me has ever sought to obtain information from the Chief Secretary about his forensic audit.
“Therefore, for the Chief Secretary to wantonly put on the record of the Tobago House of Assembly, that he will not give a copy or provide any information about his audit to the Prime Minister, because he is satisfied that such information would be used by the Prime Minister to assist persons whom the Chief Secretary wishes to see face criminal charges and put behind bars, is scandalous in the extreme.”
Sole responsibility of PSC
Rowley reiterated that the issue of the THA being without a Chief Administrator for over a month was “entirely an outcome that had as its origin the Public Service Commission’s designated officer having to be withdrawn because the officer originally named (in the May 16 correspondence) of the Commission was concurrently named in the THA’s May 16 correspondence, which advised the Commission that Mr Ritchie Toppin was the subject of allegations of misconduct and was being put on charges as effected in her (PS at CAST) letter”.
Rejecting Augustine’s allegation that he (the PM) appointed Ms Ethlyn John as acting Chief Administrator without consulting the Chief Secretary, in violation of the THA Act, the Prime Minister said he had no power to appoint that officer, since it was the “sole responsibility of the independent Public Service Commission who in doing so is required to alert and inform the Prime Minister”.
Rowley said while Augustine quoted liberally from his (Augustine’s) letter of March 10, 2022, to the Prime Minister, he was “deliberately silent” on the existence of the Prime Minister’s letter to him of March 3, 2022, “where the consultative process was initiated. “The last line of that letter states that “in accordance with the provision of sub-section (4) of Section 71 of the Tobago House of Assembly Act, Chapter 25: 03, I wish to consult with you on the above-mentioned appointment”.
“One could easily be led to conclude that the Chief Secretary omitted to mention the existence of this particular piece of correspondence from the Prime Minister to him because it was inconvenient to the case he wanted to make about Satanic behaviour on the part of the Prime Minister and disrespect to his Office and to the THA in general,” Rowley said.
Rowley said he did not know that the designated officer attempted to assume duty before the actual appointment had been finalised. He added that the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister rectified this situation by withdrawing the unauthorised officer once the development was made known to him as Head of the Public Office.
He said the situation was remedied by the acceptance of the Chief Secretary, after conversation with the Prime Minister, and the issuance of the requisite appointment letter by the Public Service Commission. “So contrary to what the Chief Secretary is now saying, no wilful disregard was initiated or supported by the Prime Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister. The raising of this matter now in his season of despair and the attaching of sinister, ulterior motives, such as introduced by the Chief Secretary in the Assembly on June 22nd, 2023 (last Thursday) is more than unfortunate. It is disturbing,” the Prime Minister said.
Farley blinded by own shortcomings
With respect to the accusation that a second instance of “no consultation, disregard and disrespect” on the part of the Prime Minister was imminent, the Prime Minister said the Chief Secretary continued to misrepresent the role of the Prime Minister.
“Even after he was properly advised by the Director of Public Administration (DPA) (by letter) that the “Commission had previously appointed an officer to act as the Chief Administrator from May 7th, 2023, subject to the consultation as provided for in the Constitution”, the Chief Secretary continued to believe that no officer should be designated by the Public Service Commission without prior consultation with the Chief Secretary.
“In fact it is the Public Service action of identifying and designating the appropriate officer for consideration for an appointment that triggers that consultative process between the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary,” he said.
“In his haste to make damaging allegations against all comers, particularly the Prime Minister, the Chief Secretary is blinded to his own shortcomings which results in the misleading of the population of Tobago and by extension Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the acting Chief Administrator Ethlyn John retired on May 17, 2023, creating a vacancy in the THA to be filled by a designated officer to be appointed by the PSC only after the process is triggered by the Head of the Public Service.
He said the reminder correspondence on this issue was circulated between the outgoing Chief Administrator and the Head of the Public Service, triggering communication between the Head of the Public Service and the Public Service Commission. It also attracted the attention of the Chief Secretary who wrote in anticipation of selection and consultation taking place, he said.
“However, once again, the Chief Secretary in his intervention disregards the fact that a designated officer is not an appointed officer until an appointment is made, and the Prime Minister is not brought into the process until such designated officer is identified by the Public Service Commission,” he said.
“Additionally, it is the identification of the designated officer that requires the Commission in moving towards an appointment, as required by law, to seek a ‘no-objection’ from the Prime Minister. On receiving this notification from the Commission, the Prime Minister is required to consult with the Chief Secretary before advising the Commission of the status of the designated officer.”
He said correspondence dated May 16, 2023, from the PSC and received by the Office of the Prime Minister on May 17, 2023, indicated that Toppin, the permanent secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister—CAST, had been designated as the officer to act as the Chief Administrator of Tobago.
The letter which would have normally triggered the consultation process between the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary, however, never reached the Prime Minister because the permanent secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister—CAST, received the letter on May 17 from the outgoing Chief Administrator (Ethlyn John) informing him that a number of allegations of misconduct had been made against him (Mr Toppin, the designated officer), leading the Public Service Commission to “immediately withdraw of letter of May 16” which had advanced Toppin for consideration to the position of acting Chief Administrator of the THA.
A confused mind
The Prime Minister said he subsequently found out that a series of correspondence between the Head of the Public Service, Chief Administrator and the permanent secretary at CAST on this subject of the audit was taking place from as early as November 2022.
“These being routine Public Service matters the Prime Minister was in no way involved and therefore could not influence the decisions in any person’s favour—public officer or contractor—as recklessly stated by the Chief Secretary. The outcome of these exchanges resulted in the suspension of the designated officer and the creation of the absence of a Chief Administrator because the Commission had to redo its selection process but was delayed in advancing this action due to being inquorate, a situation which was only rectified by June 12,” he said.
“It is to be noted that contrary to the Chief Secretary’s fulminations and confused state of mind there is no requirement for any consultation with the Chief Secretary before a designated officer is made known and available to the Prime Minister,” Rowley stated.
“It is only when the Prime Minister receives correspondence identifying a designated officer that the law requires that the Prime Minister consults with the Chief Secretary prior to the appointment of the officer,” he added.