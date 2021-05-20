If you can’t trust MPs, who can you trust?

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat yesterday defended the use of Members of Parliament for the selection of families for food packages.
“If you can’t trust MPs and if you can’t trust staff paid by the Parliament, then who would we trust?” he asked.
Speaking during the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, he said the programme of distribution would continue into June and July.
However, Rambharat singled out Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein, suggesting he was not aggressively pursuing this facility, which provides food for poor constituents.
Rambharat said people from Hosein’s constituency were reaching out to him on social media on this matter.
He recalled that Hosein said on Wednesday at a news conference that the Ministry of Agriculture had promised 600 packages per constituency, and had reduced it to 400.
“That is not so, it was doubled to 1,200,” Rambharat said. “But you would only get your hampers if you indicate that you have 100 names or families to give it. MP Hosein was a shock to me. So far, (Hosein) has only given 200 names,” he said.
“If we are moving so quickly to give the packages via the MP and you have an MP in San Juan/Barataria who has only been able to get 200 names and goes to a press conference and says ‘the Government is denying me’ (food packages), something is wrong with him. He needs to get his head examined,” Rambharat said.
He said as minister he monitors the process and agricultural marketing company Namdevco informed him that while it was preparing for Barataria/San Juan and was not getting requests from Hosein, it had received requests from two NGOs in that constituency.
“So while Saddam Hosein sits and does nothing, somebody in San Juan/Barataria—two longstanding NGOs (one called San Juan Barataria Improvement Group and the other called Progress)—got packages,” Rambharat said.
He said he listened to Hosein’s comments on the programme, and was surprised that of all the MPs he was out in the public talking about it.
“I received several messages from persons in his constituency and they were saying... there is one lady whose name I remember—Carrie Williams—who said she had written to Hosein’s office, and had been told there were no packages. And know we have sent 200 packages to that constituency and Member of Parliament,” Rambharat stated.
Rambharat said Oropouche MP Roodal Moonilal was one of the first MPs to produce 400 names and would probably reach beyond 600, and Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin yesterday sent a request with 400 names and had asked for the remaining 200 packages.
14,000 packages
delivered by today
He said the ministry was also working with some of the NGOs in the country, and intended to work with more NGOs who represent specific vulnerabilities.
This should bring even more assurance that the food packages are reaching where they should reach, Rambharat said, adding that he also got requests via social media from persons in distress.
Some of the NGOs, which had made requests, included the Single Women’s Association, Police Second Division Welfare Committee which asked for 1,000 packages, and the National Carnival Bands Association which asked for 100.
Rambharat thanked the farmers who had demonstrated over the past year that they had the capacity even in the most difficult circumstances to feed the country.
He said the programme to distribute food packages of high quality products was resumed on May 3, and on May 7 the first delivery was done.
He said since then 13,000 packages have been distributed.
He said the ministry has been able to provide 100 packages per week to Members of Parliament. On May 7, 2,000 families through eight constituencies received packages.
On May 10, another 2,000 families in 18 constituencies received packages.
“By today, 14,000 packages would have been distributed and by May 31, some 25,000 food packages would have been delivered,” he said.