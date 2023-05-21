‘Illegal gunsmith’, 2 others shot dead in separate incidents

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

THREE people, one of whom was said to be an “illegal gunsmith” linked to a criminal gang, were shot dead yesterday morning in separate incidents at Petit Valley, La Horquetta and Curepe.

The Curepe victim was identified by police yesterday as Roger Maraj, a coconut vendor and father of eight.

The other two were identified as Kheon “Big Meech” Mottley and Steven Phillip.

Their murders have taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 233 compared to 209 for the corresponding period last year.

Police said they had been searching for Phillip, 42, since January when they found a cache of firearm components and ammunition in two of his vehicles that were parked outside his Basilon Street, Tunapuna home.

Phillip was not at home at the time and warrants were obtained for his arrest, police said.

Just before 6 a.m., yesterday, Phillip was shot dead as he exited his vehicle to open the gate to a house where he was staying at Hummingbird Circular, Sparrow Drive, Simeon Road in Petit Valley, said police.

He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Phillip was linked to the “Sixx Gang” and was skilled in building and repairing weapons.

A senior police officer described him as a “very powerful person for criminals”.

During the search of his vehicles on January 16, police said their colleagues in the Northern Division had found 292 rounds of assorted ammunition, six rifle magazines, three extended magazines, one pistol magazine, six spring components for magazines and one Anderson Hebron KY AM-15 multi-cal rifle.

In the incident at La Horquetta, investigators said early yesterday morning Mottley and another man identified only as “Sadiq” were ambushed and shot at Humming Bird Avenue.

Officers said the two were standing in a track behind a vegetable mart when they were attacked.

They were taken to hospital by police.

Mottley was later pronounced dead.

Officers said up to yesterday afternoon, “Sadiq” was in critical condition.

And in Curepe, officers said around 8 a.m., Maraj was at his vending cart outside Maharaj Supermarket at Jackson Street when a car drove alongside and two men opened fire on him. As Maraj fell to the ground, the gunmen came out of their car and walked up to Maraj and shot him multiple times.

He died on the spot.

Member of Parliament for the area Khadijah Ameen said yesterday she has been calling on the police and representatives of Government agencies to work with the community to treat the social issues that make young people vulnerable to violence, criminal activities and gang involvement.

In a statement following the murder in Curepe, she called on those involved to “put down the guns and let peace prevail”.

—Rickie Ramdass

