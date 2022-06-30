A businessman and his driver have been arrested and charged by the police in relation to an illegal firearm transfer.
Damian Laing, a 43-year-old businessman of Mayaro, and also of Block 2, Palmiste, San Fernando, was charged with transferring a firearm and ammunition. He was scheduled to appear before a San Fernando magistrate yesterday.
On Tuesday, Brian Lendor, a 26-year-old driver of Mayaro, appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and resisting arrest. Lendor pleaded guilty to the charges and he was denied bail and remanded into custody.
The matter is expected to be recalled on July 20.
According to police reports, on June 24, the Southern Division Operation and Intelligence Unit, along with members of the Southern Division Task Force, went to a restaurant at South Park, San Fernando, where extensive surveillance was conducted.
A patron was arrested and subsequently charged for being in possession of a Smith and Wesson bodyguard .380 pistol and seven rounds of .380 ammunition. The 26-year-old driver was not the holder of a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) or a Firearm User’s Employee Certificate, police said.
As a result of that arrest, a further investigation was led by Insp Phillip and Sgt Wilkinson of the Southern Division Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the ownership of the firearm and ammunition.
This resulted in the arrest of a second suspect, Laing, who was subsequently charged by Sgt Wilkinson for the offence of transferring the said firearm and ammunition to Lendor, his driver, police said.
Further investigations resulted in the FUL, 27 assorted firearms, and 800 rounds of assorted ammunition allegedly being found and seized at a home.
The exercise was coordinated by Senior Supt Winchester, ASP Jaikaran, and Insp Phillip and supervised by Sgt Williams and Sgt Wilkinson, and executed by officers of the Southern Division Operations and Intelligence Unit.