Imam is new PNM senator

As Franklin Khan’s seat was declared vacant, new PNM Senator Imam Sheraz Ali took his oath of office at yesterday’s sitting of the Senate.
Moments after taking his oath, Ali—who is married and a father to six—said, “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to serve our nation and to bring to the Parliament the views of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, so that we can progress together as a unified society.
“I wish to especially thank the Prime Minister for the faith shown in my ability to serve the nation in this capacity.”
In welcoming the new senator, Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Clarence Rambharat, stated: “Senator Ali is currently a board member at the Cocoa Development Company. He is an agriculturist by profession, and I have known him since we attended UWI at the same time.
“Senator Ali’s appointment is a tremendous asset to the Senate and to the agricultural sector.”
Former energy minister Khan died at his Maraval home on April 17.
Ali, who has been head of the Nur-e-Islam mosque in El Socorro since 2001, has made statements in the past which were supportive of the Government.
In February 2018 he told reporters that the Muslim community was satisfied that the Government and the Police Service were following due process in the arrest and detention of the 13 men held in connection with the threat to disrupt Carnival activities.
Ali said at the time there was general concern about the detainees and that questions were being raised about due process, but the Muslim Round Table received assurance from the Attorney General that everything was being done in accordance with the law.
Asked whether the Muslim community felt victimised by “the powers that be”, Ali said no.
“We don’t think there are any feelings of Islamophobia from the Government authorities or the police authorities,” he said.
He said there was more concern about how the average non-Muslim citizen felt toward the group.
Ali spoke out against terrorism at a conference in November 2019 stating that Muslim leaders must do more to guide their followers and steer them away from joining terrorist organisations.
The conference which brought together various stakeholders, discussed the topic “Prioritising Caribbean Security in the 21st Century: Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism”.
A PNM release yesterday said Ali is fluent in Arabic, is a graduate of The University of the West Indies and holds a BSc in Agriculture, a BSc in Arabic & Islamic Studies, and a Master’s in Food Science and Technology.
He is enrolled at The UWI, St Augustine, campus where he is reading for a PhD in Agricultural Extension. He is an alumnus of Iere High School, Siparia; Presentation College San Fernando; and the San Fernando Secondary School.
He is the director-Halaal Certification Section of Darul Uloom T&T Ltd.
His other professional portfolios include:
• Director, Caroni Green Ltd (2013 to 2015).
• Former Director Muslim Credit Union Co-operative Society Ltd
• Director, Darul Aman Home for Children (1995 to present).
• Owner/Manager, Deli Delights Food Caterers.
• Former Director, National Schools Dietary Services Ltd.
• Chairman, Concerned Muslims of Trinidad and Tobago.
• Founder, Foundation for Islamic Relief, Support and Training.
• Certified Mediator, accredited by The Mediation Council of Trinidad and Tobago.
Ali’s appointment attracted negative comment from former senator Nafeesa Mohammed, the aunt of Tariq Mohammed (one of 13 arrested in the “credible threat to disrupt Carnival activities”) in February 2018.
Mohammed posted a picture of him in the Senate on social media yesterday and stated: “I really don’t know what to say! When you live in El Socorro community, then you will understand.”