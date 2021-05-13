Imam taken by Covid

Imam Sheik Nazrudeen Mohammed, head of the Tableland ASJA Masjid, has died from the Covid-19 virus.
Mohammed, 70, passed away at Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-a-Pierre, on Wednesday, shortly before the new moon was sighted confirming the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr yesterday.
His death was announced by the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat Association (ASJA) on Wednesday night.
Mohammed was tested at Lengua Health Centre last Friday. He began experiencing shortness of breath and was taken to hospital by ambulance on Tuesday.
Mohammed required an intensive care unit (ICU) bed, relatives said, but none was available at the time.
Augustus Long Hospital has an ICU capacity of six beds, four high dependency unit (HDU) beds and 38 ward beds.
Mohammed had a heart condition and was diabetic.
Relatives said Mohammed was adhering to Covid-19 protocols and had enforced the restriction that gatherings at places of worship did not exceed five.
Mohammed’s wife and sons have tested negative for the virus.
Relatives said Mohammed had planned to celebrate Eid at home this year. He also wanted to package food and distribute to friends in the community.
ASJA asked that the faithful offer a special dua (type of prayer) on his behalf.
Mohammed’s funeral was held yesterday, with burial at New Grant Public Cemetery.