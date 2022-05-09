AS of February 28, the Office of the Commissioner of Valuations had received 247,999 returns for residential properties.
This meets the 50 per cent threshold required for the implementation of property tax.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert, in response to a question from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh in the House of Representatives on Friday, said up to February 28, there were 247,999 returns received for residential lands; 10,303 for commercial lands; 17,663 returns were received for agricultural lands; and 18,495 returns for mixed-use lands.
Imbert said there were a further 23,928 returns for which the property type was still to be settled.
Asked whether the Government had realised the threshold for the implementation of property tax, Imbert said there were an estimated 400,000 residential properties and the threshold was 50 per cent (200,000).
A question on how the Government proposed to deal with citizens who did not submit returns was ruled “out of order” by House Speaker Bridgid Annisette George.
41 EFCL contract employees terminated
In response to another question from Indarsingh, this time on EFCL (Education Facilities Company Ltd), Imbert said 41 employees of EFCL had their contracts terminated pursuant to the terms and conditions of their contract of employment. Imbert said he also wanted to advise that the EFCL was engaged in a live action before the High Court and, as a consequence, in view of the sub judice rule, it would not be prudent for him to say anything further on this matter.
Indarsingh asked whether the 41 employees, “who had been served retrenchment notices”, were paid their retrenchment. Imbert said that was precisely why he did not wish to say anything more on the matter since it was sub judice.
Indarsingh then asked why having served retrenchment notices, the Government was violating the Retrenchment and Severance Benefit Act.
Imbert said: “The Member for Couva South is deliberately twisting my words. I was very careful...I did not use the word ‘retrenchment’. I made absolutely no reference to the Retrenchment and Severance Benefit Act. What I said was that the contract of employment had been terminated pursuant to the terms in those contracts of employment. And I will not allow the Member for Couva South to trap me into saying something that is incorrect. There was no retrenchment.”
TSTT’s malware incursion
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, in response to a question from Indarsingh, said on Sunday, March 13, 2022, TSTT was the target of a malware incursion. He said TSTT systems detected a security attack directed at a number of the company’s internal solutions and applications.
As a precautionary measure, all possibly impacted systems were isolated, including TSTT’s online payment applications from TSTT’s website stored within the private cloud environment.
He said, consequently, TSTT was unable to process payment and transactions from March 13-28 via this platform. During this period TSTT informed its customers that they were still able to make payments via bank transfer, Surepay, Western Union, NLCB and bmobile applications.
Asked by Indarsingh to give an undertaking that this malware incursion would not recur, Gonzales said TSTT undertook immediate environmental protection steps which included the software master records of the infected machines were destroyed completely, the cloud host servers were rebuilt to secure enhanced security features and reduce risks.
He said he was pleased to advise the customers that the company had done enough to address this matter and to prevent a possible recurrence of the incident.
Gonzales said malware incursions were normal in that environment.
“What is important is that it is detected early and isolated to prevent negative impact on customers. This is something continuous, it has to be monitored and therefore the company is continuously monitoring its systems to prevent recurrence,” he said.