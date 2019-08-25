Colm Imbert

Did the math: Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has looked to set the “pontificators” straight on Heritage Petroleum, saying that “an oil company cannot be run effectively by remote control”.

Imbert remarked on the issue in a tweet on Saturday, also saying that, “The pontificators are oblivious to reality.” Concerns have come from the business and national community over the firing last week of Heritage chairman Wilfred Espinet and the com­pa­ny’s CEO Mike Wylie, as the company was supposed to help carry this country’s energy industry forward.

