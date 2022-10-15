Imbert: Fuel cards, utility rebates soon

FUEL cards and utility rebates for citizens on the lowest end of the spectrum will be implemented over the next few months, Finance Minister Colm Imbert assured yesterday. Contributing to the debate on the 2023 budget in the Senate, Imbert said 175,000 people stand to benefit from the fuel grant. The budget was passed last night in the Senate with support from all independent senators. There was no Opposition support.
Imbert said the decision to increase the cost of fuel was not taken lightly and that the Government was well aware of the consequences.
“We do care about how we deal with the people at the lowest end of the spectrum and the poor and vulnerable and that is demonstrated by the fact that we are giving a grant to 175,000 people at the lowest end. And we will be introducing various systems to give benefits to the poor and the vulnerable to deal with the adverse effects,” Imbert said.
He said, however, that there were some things that the Government was hardly able to deal with, like food prices.
“How does one deal with that? All basic foods are exempt from duty and VAT already. So some people say reduce taxes on basic foods. There is no tax. And that is the kind of commentary. It sounds nice,” Imbert said.
“But the problem is that we are dealing with imported inflation. We have to come up with other ways and means of assisting people and the way you deal with it is that you give assistance to those at the lowest end of the spectrum,” he added.
But this was not simple, Imbert continued.
“It’s quite complicated. So over the next couple of months, we will be implementing the various promises we made with respect to helping those at the lowest end of the spectrum with a fuel card or utility rebates and so on,” he said.
Income tax relief
not insignificant
Earlier in his contribution, Imbert said he disagreed with Independent Senator Evans Welch that the increase in personal income tax allowance was insignificant.
Imbert said during his budget presentation last month that from January 2023, the personal income tax exemption limit will increase from $84,000 to $90,000 per year.
He said individuals earning $7,500 or less will be exempt from income tax.
He noted that the measure is expected to put an additional $1,500 in disposable income into the pockets of over 300,000 individual taxpayers per year.
This works out to be $125 per month, Imbert said yesterday.
Responding to Welch’s comment, he said:
“I beg to differ. And that’s the kind of thing that makes a headline. I’m waiting to see tomorrow’s headline: ‘Senator Welch: Income tax relief insignificant’. I don’t agree at all. You have to have perspective. For some people, $125 a month in their pockets is significant…in fact, for many people.”
He said the $125 extra per month is equal to the monthly increase in the fuel bill for the average driver.
“Your average person travels about 2,000 kilometres a month. When you do the calculations on your average driver with a small car, the increase in the cost of fuel for the month is about $100. Because your average person doing 2,000 kilometres per month at six litres for every 100 litres, that’s 120 litres of fuel. The (fuel) increase was $1, so that’s $120,” he elaborated.
“So when you take the increase in the personal allowance of $6,000 a year, that is $1,500 a year more in disposable income. It works out at $125 a month. That’s equal to the increase in your fuel bill for your average driver,” he added.
Progressive or regressive?
Imbert said there was a lot of argument about whether subsidies were progressive or regressive.
“The consensus is that subsidies are regressive because they don’t target those who need it the most. And this is why it is the policy of this Government, and we do intend to introduce it, that we would be giving a fuel card to persons at the lowest end of the spectrum,” he said.
“Because when you subsidise fuel, the guy who is driving the big gas guzzler, driving 5,000, 8,000 kilometres a month...he benefits or she benefits more because they’re burning more fuel than the person on the lower end with the small car. So this subsidy does not benefit the people at the lower end the way it benefits the people at the upper end. It is far better to give the lower-income person a grant, which is what this Government intends to do, which is what we announced in the last budget. We will be giving people at the lower end of the spectrum a fuel card that they can use to offset the increase in the price of fuel. We’ll be doing that with electricity as well,” Imbert said.