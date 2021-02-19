...Imbert: Govt bent over backwards for OWTU

Government did not blank Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd but “bent over backwards” to facilitate the company for almost 18 months as it bid to purchase the Guaracara refinery.
So said Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday.
Patriotic is wholly-owned by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, which is headed by Ancel Roget.
In January, Government gave the company until February 5 to submit its firm binding commitment for the purchase of the refinery assets.
At Thursday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Imbert said, instead of doing so, the company submitted “an indicative proposal”.
Imbert reiterated yesterday that the “sticking point right through” was Patriotic’s inability to produce evidence that they had the capability to buy the refinery.
“And that really caused the thing to drag on for a very, very long time. Eventually, after a lot of very complex negotiations and discussions between the Government’s technical team and Patriotic’s team, the Government came to the conclusion towards the end of last year that this matter was really not going anywhere...no real progress was being made with respect to this main sticking point, which was evidence that Patriotic had the ability to finance the purchase,” he said during i95FM’s morning programme.
‘Unfortunate end’
On Thursday, and again yesterday, Imbert stressed that the two options put forward by Patriotic to purchase the refinery would have cost the Government billions of dollars.
“Option B was a payment plan where the Government would have to co-sign the loan and make the payments for the loan. Once again, Patriotic was not putting up any collateral or security, but it would get the refinery free, which they could mortgage to a third party. The total cost of Option B was equivalent of TT$6 billion. When we look at Option A, we had to put out TT$5 billion in tax credits and we would lose the refinery. Patriotic would get it essentially for free. We decided that it was time to bring this all to an end,” Imbert said.
“So it’s not a blank. It is not a rejection. It is just an unfortunate end to this long journey,” he said.
He also criticised the media for using what he felt was “negative language” to describe Government’s decision not to accept Patriotic’s latest proposal for acquiring the refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre.
“...I realise the newspapers like a little bit of sensationalism, so when they do the headlines, the headlines are quite scandalous. But to use the word ‘blank’, it’s just wrong. That’s just using negative language...,” he added.