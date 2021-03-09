Imbert: Govt can't pay $7b to NIB workers

IN THE SENATE
It would cost $7 billion to pay the wage increase contemplated by the recently concluded collective agreement between the Public Services Association (PSA) and the National Insurance Board (NIB).
Responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from Wade Mark on whether all outstanding arrears arising out of a recently concluded collective agreement between the PSA and the NIB would be paid, Finance Minister Colm Imbert stated: “The agreement has far-reaching consequences for taxpayers.
“If that wage increase that was contemplated by that agreement is implemented in the public sector, it would cost $7 billion. And this is why I am seeking advice at this point in time.”
'Complicated matter'
Imbert said this was a complicated matter since the agreement was not authorised by the ministerial committee to monitor the conduct of wage and salary negotiations (now called the Human Resource Advisory Committee of Cabinet).
He said the agreement was not authorised as required by the directions given by the Minister of Finance through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance to the chairman of the National Insurance Board on March 25, 2011 under the former administration and was therefore at variance with Section 9 (Chapter 32: 01) of the National Insurance Act which required the NIB to comply with directions given by the Minister of Finance.
Management
must explain
Imbert said the consequences of the agreement are far-reaching and could result in tremendous expense to taxpayers if used as a precedent. Accordingly, the Minister of Finance is seeking advice on the matter, he added.
He said investigations by the Ministry of Finance so far had indicated the NIB management did not inform the board of the ministerial directive of March 25, 2011.
“The management is now being called upon to explain why this letter from the then Minister of Finance was not made known to the Board of National Insurance,” Imbert said.
Asked by Mark whether the Government would consider settling the matter with the relevant parties given the fact it was not the fault of the workers, but the management, Imbert said: “Those are Senator Mark’s words, not mine.
“All I said is that I have been informed that the management did not bring the ministerial letter and the ministerial directive to the attention of the board.
“This is an active investigation which is ongoing and I expect to get a report from the NIB in due course.”
Mysterious call
Meanwhile, Government leader Clarence Rambharat, deputising for National Security Minister Stuart Young, answered a question from Mark on the concerns raised by a former chairman of the Police Service Commission that on December 30, 2020, he received a phone call from “a woman claiming to be from the Ministry of National Security” seeking a testimonial for a candidate for the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police.
Rambharat said the call received was associated with the security vetting exercise for candidates who have applied for the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police.
Mark asked what role did the Ministry of National Security play or was playing in the appointment of the three deputies.
Rambharat replied that unlike what Mark was saying it was not a mysterious call and the purpose of the call was not a mystery, since it was related to the vetting exercise for deputy CoP.
Mark said he wanted to know what the vetting exercise had to do with the call seeking a testimonial from an official of the Ministry of National Security.
The question was disallowed by Senate President Christine Kangaloo.
Asked whether the Ministry of National Security was allowed in the selection exercise for the three Deputy CoPs, Rambharat repeated that the call was verified as a call associated with the security vetting exercise for candidates who applied for deputy CoPs.
“That is the response to the question posed by Senator Mark,” Rambharat said.
A question on whether the former chairman of Police Service Commission had been written to by the Minister of National Security clearing the air on this matter was disallowed by Kangaloo.