Imbert: Govt to foot $110m cost

The total cost of Caribbean Airlines’ (CAL) severance payment is estimated to be “in the vicinity of $110 million”, Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed yesterday.
Imbert said CAL did not have the required finances for the severance payment and therefore the payments would be financed by the Ministry of Finance.
CAL has indicated its intention to cut 450 jobs in a restructuring exercising aimed at keeping the airline flying, having lost $172 million in the first quarter of this year.
In answer to a question posed by UNC senator Wade Mark during “Urgent Questions” time in the Senate, Imbert also said the airline’s general slimming down will include fewer personnel, fewer routes and fewer planes.
He said it would take some time—“in or around 2023”—before passenger traffic gets back to its pre-pandemic levels.
Asked by Mark how the retrenchment would impact CAL’s operations when the borders are reopened, Imbert said CAL had advised the Ministry of Finance that passenger demand on its route was projected (according to IATA (International Air Transport Association) and its external consultants, Amadeus) to decrease in the short and medium term so that it is expected passenger demand will decrease in the near future and for the next year or so.
“I am advised that traffic is expected to return to pre-Covid levels in or around 2023, based on advice from IATA and Amadeus,” Imbert said. He said as a result CAL planned to reduce its network and fleet size to match the passenger predictions.
“When the borders are (re)opened CAL will have a reduced jet fleet and a reduced ATR fleet and will therefore service fewer routes than pre-Covid.
“Any separation of workers is directly as a consequence of the reduction in the fleet size and a reduction in the routes.
“CAL will therefore fly fewer frequencies and fewer routes. I wish to assure the Senate and I have been advised and I believe it to be so, that notwithstanding the reduction in the size of the airline, routes that will be operated will be done at the highest levels of safety and service,” Imbert said.
Imbert saddened
Asked by Mark about the level of reduction, Imbert prefaced his response by saying that he was “saddened by all of this”.
“This is not something that any of us would have wanted to see,” he said. “I am advised by Caribbean Airlines that it is going to reduce its jet fleet to eight jet aircraft and its turboprop fleet to five ATRs,” he said.
Imbert said he was advised that CAL had been in discussions with its external consultants Amadeus, one of the leading airline consultants in the world, for many months now because of the projections for reduced air traffic even when Covid is over and all routes are reopened.
He said he had been told CAL had been advised that this new fleet configuration would be adequate to service the future demand and provide the required level of service to passengers.
Responding to Mark’s question on what support systems would be made available to the estimated 450 employees who will be retrenched, Imbert said CAL was currently at the beginning of the consultation process in relation to the proposed reduction of staff and was finalising the exact number of personnel.
He said in preparation for this, the company was putting in place a number of support systems for any potentially affected employees.
These measures would include counselling services for employees and their families through the EAP; outplacement services to be co-ordinated with external recruiting agencies and the Ministry of Labour; transition training with respect to career guidance and support and financial management.
All this, is in addition to the compensation packages that employees would be entitled to upon separation, he said.
Mark’s question on whether any members of the executive management team would be among the candidates targeted for staff reduction or reduction in compensation packages was disallowed by Senate President Christine Kangaloo.