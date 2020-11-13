OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to “come clean” on the value of the former Petrotrin oil refinery, and to say if the US$500 million offered by Patriotic Energies and Technologies falls short.
As she alleged yesterday that “shady dealings” surrounded Government talks with Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union-owned Patriotic for acquisition of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, Persad-Bissessar also wanted the Government to clarify if taxpayers will be made to pay a balance of nearly US$1.9 billion in bonds and debts—which she said must be cleared, or consent received, before the sale can legally take place.
During a virtual UNC news conference yesterday, she defended her remarks earlier this week on the State’s ongoing negotiations with Patriotic.
Persad-Bissessar said no amount of “bullying” by the Government will stop the Opposition from raising issues connected to the handling of the people’s assets.
If the refinery deal is a good one, then it will come through, she said.
The former prime minister produced a document on Monday night that she said was Patriotic’s bid.
Persad-Bissessar said then: “What is noteworthy in the statement is that Patriotic offered, you’ll remember, US$700 million for the refinery assets and US$300 million for the non-core assets. There was no price in the bid for the Paria assets. I now have a document in my possession, as I said, with a Patriotic Energies letterhead dated October 29, 2020. It is now discovered, from this document, that Patriotic has now offered an upfront payment of $500 million for the assets.”
She said the proposal by Patriotic revealed involvement with global commodities trader Trafigura, where the union proposed that it be exempt from taxes based on its arrangement with that company to finance part of the bid.
She said Paria Fuel Trading Company also appeared to be part of the bid, and noted its hefty tax contributions since assuming operations.
“Trafigura has indicated that they will require exemptions and concessions from taxes, duties, levies, inclusive of taxes on income from Trinidad and Tobago. So, if the Government cannot collect taxes from the refinery or Paria, what is the benefit to the people of Trinidad and Tobago?” asked Persad-Bissessar.
Both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and OWTU president-general Ancel Roget have since heavily criticised the Opposition Leader over her statements on Patriotic’s bid.
Roget accused her of attempting to sabotage the bid, while Rowley dismissed her actions as borne out of desperation from her August 10 general election loss.
While also expressing mistrust in the PM, Persad-Bissessar said yesterday: “Instead of shedding light on the issues, they both chose to attack the messenger in order to deflect from the fact that they are incapable of responding to the message.”
Bring the facts
Persad-Bissessar said neither Rowley nor Roget disputed her statements.
Neither has there been a reveal of the price at which the refinery will be sold.
Producing another document that she said will not yet be publicised, Persad-Bissessar also called on Imbert to disclose the “mortgage and existing lien on the assets” as well as the “valuation of those assets”.
Further, she said clarity was owed on the financing arrangements and involvement of Trafigura.
Calling the refinery one of the State’s “most prized assets”, Persad-Bissessar said the bidding process has been a roller coaster, rife with confusion and secrecy that was causing grave public concern.
The Government had been willing to sign a deal prior to the general election, but the population was now being subject to a lot of “to-ing and fro-ing”, she said.
Having stated earlier that she was not attacking Patriotic but was seeking the public interest, Persad-Bissessar asked: “Has Patriotic been able to adequately demonstrate its ability to raise the necessary funds to make an upfront payment? Are these sources committed? Because the documents we have seen suggest otherwise.”
Persad-Bissessar raised another concern about financing the deal.
“Even the MOU with Trafigura, a questionable source of restart financing is ‘non-binding’ and so there is no real guarantee that these financing arrangements would materialise. Again we are forced to question whether another buyer is lined up, and this unpatriotic façade of a pro-union, pro-worker sale was nothing more than an election ploy,” she said.
She further questioned how the Government planned to finance a shortfall in payment and the balance that would be owed to the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) and the bondholder.
“The mortgage sum from the Bank of New York Mellon is US$1.173 billion. The bond is in the sum of US$850 million. So the fixed and floating assets charge is over US$1.9 billion. If you sell the assets for US$500 million, who is going to repay the US$1.9 billion that is outstanding? Is it the taxpayers? Should the taxpayers be burdened with this debt?” Persad-Bissessar asked.