Imbert: Over 33,000 to get tax refunds by next week

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert has autho­rised the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) to pay all individual tax refunds of up to $20,000 or less.

Imbert, in a statement yesterday, said this was “based on representation and requests made by members of the gene­ral public”.

“The Minister is pleased to advise that after a detailed process of review, assessment and verification, the Board has advised him that 33,466 tax refund cheques have been printed and are being enveloped and batched for delivery through TTPost,” the statement said. “Over 30,000 taxpayers should thus expect to receive their individual income tax refund cheques in the mail within the next week.”

Two hours after Imbert’s statement was released, the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) condemned the move, saying it was a “last-­minute, desperate” raid­ing of the treasury on the Saturday before the local government election tomorrow.

“This is a blatant and scandalous use of State resources for electioneering purposes,” the UNC statement said.

—Anna Ramdass

34 DEPORTED

Thirty-four Venezuelan migrants were moved from the Heliport in Chaguaramas to Staubles Bay where they were deported yesterday.

From as early as 7 a.m., family and friends of the migrants gathered along the Western Main Road near the Heliport after learning the detainees were scheduled to be returned to Venezuela.

‘They need to bring back Mayaro’

HAVING had the Atlantic Ocean as a neighbour all their lives, many Rio Claro/Mayaro residents last week expressed patience with the Government’s efforts to reclaim miles of main road devoured by powerful coastal ­erosion.

It’s the condition of the roads in their communities and main commercial areas that many said they couldn’t understand, claiming “inhumane” stress to reach their homes, business places and agricultural plots.

Make commission effective or scrap it

Former Integrity Commission chairman Kenneth Gordon says the commission should be scrapped if the problems that plague it are not addressed.

In a telephone interview on Friday, Gordon—who was Integrity Commission chairman from 2011 to 2014—lamented that during his tenure, the commission did “Herculean” work with respect to national consultations and creating The Integrity in Public Life Amendment Bill 2014, which was submitted to the government but was never accepted and implemented.

Barataria mom shot dead in front daughter

These were the words 48-year-old Pamela Joseph heard before she was fatally shot yesterday morning at her home in Ninth Avenue, Barataria.

Around 2.25 a.m. Joseph and other rela­tives were asleep in their home when they heard banging noises against the back door.

Joseph got up to see who was outside. However, as she walked down a corridor, gunshots were heard.

