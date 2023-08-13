Imbert: Over 33,000 to get tax refunds by next week

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert has authorised the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) to pay all individual tax refunds of up to $20,000 or less.
Imbert, in a statement yesterday, said this was “based on representation and requests made by members of the general public”.
“The Minister is pleased to advise that after a detailed process of review, assessment and verification, the Board has advised him that 33,466 tax refund cheques have been printed and are being enveloped and batched for delivery through TTPost,” the statement said. “Over 30,000 taxpayers should thus expect to receive their individual income tax refund cheques in the mail within the next week.”
Two hours after Imbert’s statement was released, the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) condemned the move, saying it was a “last-minute, desperate” raiding of the treasury on the Saturday before the local government election tomorrow.
“This is a blatant and scandalous use of State resources for electioneering purposes,” the UNC statement said.
—Anna Ramdass