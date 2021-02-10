Several trade unions were upset yesterday after Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government cannot afford to pay wage increases in the State sector.
They said this position taken by the Government was a form of disrespect.
Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union (SWWTU) president Michael Annisette, National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) president general James Lambert and Communications Workers Union (CWU) secretary general Clyde Elder said they frowned upon the minister choosing to announce this at a news conference instead of meeting with the respective unions.
Annisette said the unionised workers at Cipriani Labour College have not received a wage increase since 2007 and Port Authority workers settled a collective agreement from 2014-2017 for a ten per cent wage increase and to date that has not materialised.
Anisette said the three federations which govern trade unions will be meeting before the week is out to devise a strategy on the way forward.
Lambert criticised also criticised the Government.
“What has me baffled is that the Government is spending millions of dollars on all kinds of projects and purchasing two new vessels to operate between Trinidad and Tobago, but the Cabinet does not have money to increase the wages that are outstanding for several years,” Lambert lamented.
And Elder argued that Imbert had interfered with the collective bargaining process.
“Once you engage a union in discussion anything can be discussed around the table and concessions can be made. It does not have to be an increase in salary, it can be better terms and conditions. But the minister has signalled that there would be no negotiations and that is interfering with the free and fair collective bargaining process,” Elder said.