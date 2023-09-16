FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has emerged victorious in a legal challenge brought by social and political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj over the appointment of Patrick Ferreira as chairman of the National Insurance Board (NIB).
The claim for judicial review was first brought in April last year, but was eventually dismissed by High Court judge Justice Jacqueline Wilson.
A three-judge panel at the Appeal Court yesterday also dismissed Maharaj’s appeal against the decision and findings of Justice Wilson, saying they could find no fault in her reasoning for disposing of the action.
Hearing the appeal were Justices Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson.
Yesterday evening, the Finance Ministry issued a media release on the matter.
“The Minister of Finance, Hon Colm Imbert, MP, wishes to advise that this morning the Court of Appeal dismissed the challenge brought by Mr Ravi Balgobin Maharaj against the Minister of Finance in relation to the appointment of Mr Patrick Ferreira as the chairman of the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago,” the Ministry said.
It said the Appeal Court panel found that Justice Wilson was correct in dismissing the claim as there were no provisions in the NIB Act that prohibited the appointment of Ferreira as chairman of the NIB.
The crux of the complaint brought by Maharaj, through his attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, Kent Samlal, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Robery Abdool-Mitchell, Vishaal Siewsaran and Natasha Bisram, was that Ferreira’s appointment as chairman on January 20 last year was unlawful and contrary to the NIB Act since he was not “independent” of Government.
To bolster their case, the attorneys argued that Ferreira was a businessman and previously a Government-appointed director of the board of the BIR and, therefore, he could not legally be appointed as chairman since that position is to be occupied by someone who is independent of the Government.
The appointment was in contravention of Section 3 of the NIB Act, Chapter 32:01, Maharaj said.
But in the Appeal Court’s ruling, which was written by Justice Bereaux, it was stated that the argument mounted was insufficient for the court to declare that Ferreira’s appointment was unlawful.
It was also without merit, the judges found.
“When the evidence is considered in the round, there can be no argument that the appointment was Wednesbury unreasonable in the sense that no reasonable decision maker would appoint Mr Ferreira simply because he is a businessman and has served on State companies including the NIB.
“To hold otherwise will lead to the absurdity that, for example, no businessman, former State board director or trade union member can be appointed chairman of the NIB. This has the potential to be more harmful than helpful to the functioning of the NIB by reducing the pool of potential appointees.
“In a country of approximately 1.3 million people (which is a population size nearly eight times less than that of London) this cannot be desirable. In the overall analysis, the trial judge was not plainly wrong when she found at paragraph 38 that ‘the Minister took relevant matters into account in making the appointment and his decision was justifiable by subjective and objective standards. The Minister’s decision was therefore, within the scope of the Act, lawful and reasonable’.
“The result is that the Minister’s exercise of his discretion stands and the appeal is dismissed,” Justice Bereaux wrote.
Maharaj’s attorneys had argued that in addition to being a Government-appointed director, Ferreira was also the chairman of Furness Chemicals Ltd, Furness Shipping and Marketing and Furness Personnel Services Ltd.
He is also a director of the National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd (Nipdec), a subsidiary of NIB, and a director of Trinidad & Tobago NGL Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.
Between the periods 2002 to 2008, Ferreira was appointed by the PNM (People’s National Movement) administration, led by former prime minister Patrick Manning, as director of the Deposit Insurance Corporation, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT).
In the application for leave, Maharaj was also seeking interim relief that Ferreira be restrained from acting in the position of chairman pending the hearing and outcome of the claim or alternatively, an order of the court staying the implementation of the Finance Minister’s decision to appoint Ferreira as chairman pending the determination of the matter.
He stated that given the roles, functions and duties of an NIB chairman, it was imperative for that person to be independent and, as far as possible, must have no connection to or relationship with any specific interest group that had nominated directors to comprise the board.
“Mr Ferreira by virtue of his past and current associations with government and business interests, cannot be said to be an individual who possesses the key characteristics contemplated by section 3(2)(d) of the National Insurance Act, Chapter 32:01 such that he is capable of holding the office of chairman.
“His positions and associations do not demonstrate that he is independent of the interests of the government and business facets of society,” the application had stated.
It added that an appointment that was in breach of the law could compromise the integrity of the organisation and affect its image and reputation in the eyes of the public.
Retirement age proposal
The application also made mention of Government’s proposal to increase the retirement age from 60 to 65.
It stated this was an important matter that will affect the lives of senior citizens, at a time of economic recession and depression when many retired and elderly citizens depend on their pension from age 60 onwards to survive and live.
“They literally live on their meagre pension, and it will be oppressive and unjust to introduce such a measure.
“Such a measure will wreak havoc on the lives of persons who are approaching 60 years of age and have planned their lives in anticipation of their pension. To deprive such persons of their State pension at a time when medical bills and living expenses mount will be cruel and unjust. It will be a grave act of social injustice.
“The applicant having read these developments in the local press became alarmed that such draconian measures are being considered. The applicant is concerned about the compromised social safety net as well as the vulnerable persons in the country and has hence decided to file this claim for judicial review,” the application had stated.
Senior Counsel Russell Martineau and Jason Mootoo appeared on behalf of the Minister of Finance.