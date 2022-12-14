...‘Immediate appeal being filed’

Regi­nald Armour

Attorney General: Reginald Armour

AN “immediate appeal” is to be filed against yesterday’s High Court ruling in favour of former police commissioner Gary Griffith, the Office of the Attorney General has announced.

The announcement came in the form of a media release not long after Justice Devindra Rampersad granted an interim injunction to Griffith, effectively restricting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley from laying an executive summary of the Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report in Parliament.

In the release, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, said he wished to inform the public of the ruling but, at the same time, he wanted to assure the population that the State followed the proper process in having the audit committee appointed to prepare the report.

He said the facts and evidence, as stated in the judgment, demonstrated Griffith was, in fact, informed consideration was being given as to whether there were persons adversely affected by findings in the FUL audit report.

Armour went on to add if those individuals did not have an opportunity to comment and make representations on the matters giving rise to those findings, and if there are such persons, they would be allowed the opportunity to do so before the report was laid in Parliament.

“On behalf of the State the Attorney General assured Mr Griffith that there would be no publication authorised by the State or its agencies of the audit report or any summary thereof, unless and until all persons affected by findings therein are given that opportunity.

“In light of the above, the Office of the Attorney General advises that an immediate appeal is being filed urgently to correct errors made by this ruling,” the release stated.

