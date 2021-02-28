Immigration officers call for answers

Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews

ON VACATION: Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews

Immigration officers are upset that Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews, has been granted approval to go on vacation leave, while the division is grappling with a number of officers testing Covid positive.

The Express was informed that Gandhi-Andrews has also been granted an exemption from National Security Minister Stuart Young to fly out of Trinidad.

The number of Covid-positive Immigration officers has increased from 11 to 14. Speaking on condition of anonymity, officers said four of the five shifts have been affected.

At present, they said, only two officers were on duty at Piarco International Airport on Sunday.

The Express was told, that all of the officers who contracted Covid were processing arriving passengers at the Piarco South Terminal before they contracted the virus.

Although Young said adequate resources in terms of PPE (personal protective equipment) have been provided to the Immigration Division, the officers said this is “grossly inadequate” and officers are left without protective gear.

The officers claimed persons in authority (name provided) have been telling officers that they do not see the need for them to get PPE to discharge their functions. They further claimed that an administrative officer II (name provided), who is responsible for distributing PPE, has not been responding to their requests for the equipment.

“The PPE at the airport is currently depleted,” said an officer.

“A person on the only active shift has displayed symptoms and is awaiting results for the Covid test and the officers were advised that all of them need to be tested as a matter of urgency,” said the officer.

“To date neither Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews nor Derek Craigwell (acting deputy chief of Immigration), have contacted the affected officers to enquire about their well-being, but instead are feeding misleading information to the PS (permanent secretary) and minister,” said an officer.

The source said some officers have experienced breathing problems.

“Officers are concerned for their families, since all officers have to handle sensitive documents such as station diaries, receipt books, travel documents, etc, which may be contaminated,” stated another officer.

“The Airports Authority used to provide cleaning services sporadically. Since the Immigration Officer IV wrote to Airports Authority, the cleaning takes place a little more regularly, but not as often as it should under the circumstances,” the officer added. The Express sent questions to Gandhi-Andrews but there was no response.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unions mum on Duke ‘stay home’ call

Unions mum on Duke ‘stay home’ call

SEAMEN and Waterfront Workers Trade Union president general Michael Annisette said he would not comment on a call by Public Services Association president Watson Duke for public service workers to stay home tomorrow, but called on the public to ask why were there so many problems within Government entities.

+2
KAMLA WRITES INDIAN PM

KAMLA WRITES INDIAN PM

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has written to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for a gift of Covid-19 vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago.

By letter dated February 23, 2021, the former prime minister told Modi that over the last two weeks the Opposition has been reaching out to the Keith Rowley-led Government to request a donation of vaccines from India.

Immigration officers call for answers

Immigration officers call for answers

Immigration officers are upset that Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews, has been granted approval to go on vacation leave, while the division is grappling with a number of officers testing Covid positive.

CAL: Refunds coming

CAL: Refunds coming

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) customers say they have gone months since the Covid-19 border closure without receiving refunds for cancelled flights promised by the airline in April 2020.

As the one-year anniversary of the flight cancellation fast approaches, one customer who withheld her name told the Express she has since become desperate for the $7,000 owed to her by the airline.

Jeremie threatens to sue Moonilal

Jeremie threatens to sue Moonilal

FORMER attorney general John Jeremie SC has signalled his intention to sue Oropouche East Member of Parliament Dr Roodal Moonilal for defamation.

A pre-action protocol letters from Jeremie and a company named Energy Dynamics Limited, outlined statements made by Moonilal during a public virtual platform, streamed on the United National Congress YouTube page on February 11.