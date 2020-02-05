National Security Minister Stuart Young has named a former housing minister and former managing director of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) as being in bed with criminals.
Young claimed they gave a contract to an alleged gang leader to build a police station. The minister was speaking during Tuesday’s Senate sitting, at the Red House, Port of Spain, on the debate of Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein’s private motion condemning the Government for its failure to effectively deal with the unacceptable and serious crime situation affecting law-abiding citizens
Young also blamed the former Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led government for the current spate of crime in the country as he detailed the breakdown of the crime-fighting apparatus, which he claimed happened during the “dark days” between 2010 and 2015.
The minister went further to say that a United National Congress (UNC) deputy leader is in contact with Rajaee Ali, the man accused of killing senior counsel Dana Seetahal.
Young also named former sport minister Anil Roberts as the “big mouth” man behind LifeSport which cost $400 million and bred criminality.
In a news release issued immediately after on Tuesday, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, housing minister under the People’s Partnership (PP) government, challenged Young to provide evidence to support his statement.
“I challenge the minister to locate and publish this contract in the public interest!! The HDC is the custodian of all records and contract documents related to the construction of the police post, what he refers to as a police station on Duncan Street, the only police facility built by the HDC to protect the people and tenants of HDC and Port of Spain. I challenge Young to publish the contract and name of the company and its directors and identify the ‘alleged gang leader’!! This propaganda has been spouted by the PNM for over five years to cover their incompetence. Young knows that if he reveals the name of the company and its directors, the population can read English and will expose his lies since there is no Spanish, German or French in that,” stated Moonilal.
He added that the same company that built the police post — Caribbean Facilities Corporation — continued working under the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government and is owed money even today.
UNC style
In an updated release yesterday, Moonilal added that if Young has any information that anyone has broken the law he should and must report it to the police.
“The fact that he cannot do that suggests that he is aware of the fine and penalty for wasting police time,” he stated.
In his contribution, Young said there is an influx of illegal guns in Trinidad and Tobago because the PP government dismantled security equipment at Piarco International Airport, “annihilated” assets of the Coast Guard, leaving the borders porous, and also spent $400 million in the LifeSport programme which resulted in murder and criminality.
Referring to LifeSport, Young said Police Commissioner Gary Griffith had a fall-out with Roberts in the PP Cabinet as he (Griffith, national security minister in the former government) had raised concerns about criminality in the programme.
“Murder came out of LifeSport and it mushroomed criminality in the East-West Corridor, a particular area, a person is now incarcerated for murder of a senior counsel, he was the programme manager of LifeSport. He was signing on behalf of the permanent secretary under a UNC government, the same person who is now in contact with a deputy leader of the UNC. They don’t want me to say it but I will say it because it is truth,” said Young.
Without calling their names, he pointed to a former housing minister and former HDC managing director “giving” a contract to a person who is an alleged gang leader to build a police station.