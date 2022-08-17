In journalism, ‘there must be context’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has expressed concern about the model of journalism he says he sees being widely practised.
“It is the journalism of ‘publish and be damned’, gotcha!, or simply, ‘he say/she said that’—all largely without context or recorded history.
“A listener, reader or viewer is not helped or educated in the democratic process when a journalist has a story, then searches for a counterpoint. Full stop. That is, it! There must be a context, a wider, deeper background within, and to that story, which helps the receiver,” the prime minister said. He stressed journalism today must also go beyond the limits “attempts to reach Mr/Mrs so-and-so for comment failed”.
Rowley made the comments while delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s 53rd General Assembly and Caribbean Media Awards on Monday night at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Tobago.
In the audience were CEO of One Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) Dawn Thomas, other local and regional media executives, CBU officials, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine, THA secretaries, MP for Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Communication Symon de Nobriga and Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus.
Rowley said while he was a geologist, in his 40 years in electoral politics he has been closely observing the media.
“I believe that journalists, in what is loosely called the developing world, should see it, in their professional charge, to focus, investigate, interpret, educate and report on the development processes of their countries. They must take ownership and be guardians; and given the Caribbean’s history, they must be understanding and sympathetic to the realistic challenges of the fledgling development processes,” he added.
“Most importantly, journalists must be able to do so, without any government guidance or intervention; as such, they must cultivate, and view their world, with the so-called jeweller eye: interpreting, educating and helping their fellow citizens to locate themselves and their interests in the wider world,” Rowley said.
Hired hitmen spewing indignation
Rowley lamented this is not the journalism he sees being widely practised.
He went on to suggest journalists in the Caribbean should see every story they write as a report within the history and uniqueness of the Caribbean condition. “What has been argued as free and independent reporting has to be seen wider than the metropolitan model, or context, and carrying that flavour of our West Indianness,” he said.
“As journalists, and journalism today, must visit and keep re-visiting the volumes written on the dangers of cultural imperialism and what it has done and continues to do to the minds of the West Indian people, and its youth,” Rowley said.
He took issue with radio stations whose schedules were “predominately American pop, or gangsta, as opposed to meaningful, conscious West Indian music, art and drama”.
“Worse, there are sections of the radio frequencies and significant column inches dedicated to the illiterate musings of the hired ‘hitman’ spewing indignation and libel for a fee,” Rowley said.
He applauded UNESCO and the CBU for promoting the discussion on Media and Information Literacy in Journalism “as a relevant counter to clear and present dangers of misinformation and disinformation”.
He went on to encourage media practitioners not to take incoming information at face value without the cautionary fact checking. “This is the era of the Big Lie or just the avalanche of the common or garden lies since shame has been reduced in its societal tempering role. We are now required to spend so much of our time and our resources debunking lies in search of the truth,” the Prime Minister urged.
“We in Trinidad and Tobago not only created the steel pan, calypso, soca music, but, in part, are responsible most regrettably for the modern-day popularisation of misinformation and disinformation,” he said.
Noting that this is the era of the “knowledge society and universal digitalisation”, Rowley said he believed it demands that journalists re-frame their current model of reporting and delivering the news within the framework of media information literacy, so that readers, viewers and listeners could trust that their product is one of quality, ethically-framed, worthy of attention and reflecting the Caribbean condition.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first time in two years the CBU event is being held in-person.
At Monday’s ceremony, two veteran media practitioners were inducted into the CBU Media Hall of Fame -Frits Pengel, founder and former director of the National Television Channel of Suriname; and Gary Allen, chief executive officer of the RJR Gleaner Communications Group.
The 2022 CBU President’s Award went to former CEO of the Public Media Alliance Sally-Ann Wilson, for her decades-long and extensive support to the CBU and its members.