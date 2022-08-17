In journalism, ‘there must be context’

Bear with us. We will deal with this challenging situation in Trinidad and Tobago. We will deal with this scourge.”

That was the plea to the public yesterday from acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, as murders and serious crime continue unabated.

Moving to address the crisis, Jacob said leave has been restricted for all police officers, while 60 have been pulled from their vacation to increase foot and mobile patrols in “high traffic” and “public” areas.