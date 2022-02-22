Darielvis Sarabia, mother of deceased one-year-old Yaelvis Santollo Sarabia, walked out of the Sangre Grande Hospital on Monday afternoon, in her husband's arms.
And Sarabia was reunited with her two-year-old daughter whom she had not seen since February 5, when she was wounded in a shooting incident that claimed the life of her little boy.
Relatives told the Express that Sarabia was taken to the home of a family member, where she would recover.
"She is distraught because she lost her son and she was not allowed to attend his funeral to say goodbye. But the mother is happy to be with her husband and daughter. She was longing to see her little girl," a relative said.
Last Friday, Sarabia was discharged from the hospital and taken into police custody - the same day her son was laid to rest.
Her husband, Yermis Santollo, was attending the child's funeral when his wife called saying she was detained by police.
Santollo left the service and went to the Sangre Grande Police Station and was allowed to see his wife. The Express was told that Sarabia was in severe pain and collapsed. She was placed in an ambulance and returned to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
In an interview with international journalist Vilma Tarazona, Santollo said he believed the actions by police officers investigating his son's case was carefully planned when they went to the Sangre Grande Hospital and took his wife into custody during their son's funeral.
Santollo was attending the child's funeral at the Church of Nazarene in Arima when his wife called.
The Spanish language television network Univision captured footage of the woman's transfer from the police station back to hospital.
Sarabia was seen exiting the police station barely able to stand on her own. She was assisted by her husband and paramedics into an ambulance. The woman's arm was still in bandages as two surgeries had been performed, one the day before.
Sarabia cried and grimaced in pain as she was being taken away.
Santollo said, "To me, yes (the actions were calculated) because visiting hours is at four and they took her out at one in the afternoon."
Santollo said he had no words to describe what he was feeling. "Now so many things that are happening are not normal," he said.
The Express was contacted by Sarabia's cousin who described what family members saw when they arrived at the Sangre Grande Police Station on Friday.
"When we arrived at the police station they did not want to give us any information at first. After waiting they informed us she was there. They had her sitting on a chair without eat and she was recently operate on. The police eventually allowed her husband to enter and she told him she was feeling bad and was hungry. He had a soup he had bought earlier and after eating a little of that she started vomiting and passed out. Then they returned her to the Sangre Grande hospital."
Police told the Express that investigators had received information to remove the woman from hospital and detain her until officials from the Southern Division and the Immigration Division arrived at the station to speak with her.
Sarabia's relatives questioned why the mother was not allowed to attend to her son's funeral even if she had to be accompanied by police officers.
"She is no criminal. She is a mother who was searching for a better life for her two children. Her son was shot dead in her arms. Why are these police officers so heartless" Why couldn't they just take her to say goodbye to her son at the funeral?" her cousin told the Express.
Human rights activist, Yesenia Gonzalez, has reached out to acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob calling for an investigation into the police actions.
"I am very hurt and disappointed in the attitude and the behaviour and the violation of human rights against this lady with the police. They go and take her after a major surgery, she is in pain and on medication, not proper clothing, she in grief, she lost her son. It was the same day they were burying her son. What is going on in this place? Trinidad is going to look like we are terrorists in this place. We just don't care about people," she said.
Gonzalez appealed to Jacob to intervene and investigate the police officers involved in the case.
The Express was told that Sarabia's two-year-old daughter, Danna, was traumatised by the incident which led to her baby brother's death. The little girl was among 37 migrants who were detained by the Immigration Division following the incident.
On February 9, the State relinquished the little girl into Santollo's custody and granted the family permission to remain in Trinidad and Tobago while separate investigations are being held into the baby's death by the police and coast guard.
Thirty-five Venezuelan migrants, including 20 children, held in the vessel were deported.
Gonzalez said, "These 20 children witnessed what happened and they were thrown out in the sea like animals. What they went through and no medical. They were just sent send back to Venezuela. They were treated like animals."
In an initial statement, the TT Coast Guard said officers were forced to shoot at the vessel in an attempt to disable the pirogue's engines after it made repeated attempts to ram into the Coast Guard's interceptor boat.
The migrants, however, gave another story saying that the Coast Guard fired two flares one of which landed in the boat before they opened fire on the vessel.
In a voice-note, Sarabia was heard screaming that her baby boy had been shot in the head. She was heard saying that the child's head had been blown off. "They killed my boy," she wailed.
Sarabia was also wounded by the bullet. She was holding the baby close to her chest when the gunfire started.