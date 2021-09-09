In direct response to the killing of Anthon “Boombay” Boney on Wednesday morning, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob yesterday led a team of officers in a police operation in Beetham Gardens and Laventille.
Jacob, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police (Ag) Erla Christopher and Joanne Archie, joined patrol officers, which included members of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Port of Spain Task Force (PoSTF), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and Emergency Response Patrol (ERP).
Before the patrols commenced, Jacob praised the officers for their continued work and dedication in ensuring the safety and security of the population, and urged them to also protect themselves and their colleagues.
He noted that similar exercises were taking place in the Western Division, the North Eastern Division, and the Northern Division, all supervised by DCP (Ag) Operations, Erla Christopher.
Jacob stated that persons should feel safe throughout all divisions, as they will be seeing more officers.
He said the TTPS has enough personnel along with the support of the Defence Force to treat and prevent any escalation of criminal activities, and that the executive of the TTPS decided to join their officers to increase their motivation and give them support as they have been on the frontline of these exercises.
Speaking with the Express, Jacob explained that the divisional-wide exercise was based on intelligence that there could be reprisals following Boney’s death.
“This is being done because we have intelligence that as a result of the killing of the alleged gang leader on Wednesday, who has supporters who may want to lash out as a response, as well as there may be rivals who may want to step up in his absence.
“So we have stepped up our operations and intensified our exercises as a result. We are not going to sit around and allow any violent crimes or things like that to happen in our communities, and to our law-abiding citizens and this approach is to provide a definite deterrence to any elements who think they can in fact create any havoc in our country,” Jacob said.
He noted that police were actively investigating Boney’s death and he believed arrests would be made soon.
65 sub-machine guns seized
Jacob also called on citizens to work with the Police Service, and to report any criminal and illegal activities.
He noted that as of yesterday, the TTPS had seized approximately 65 sub-machine guns and rifles—up by 30 for the same period last year. Additionally, the Police Service had recovered 540 firearms.
“What we are seeing is that there are high-powered rifles in use, and when they are used, you can have situations where two or three persons are being killed in one go.
“Sometimes one of the victims, or more, may not have even been targets, but rather, innocent bystanders.
“All because of the nature of the weapons, and in some cases how they are used in drive-by situations, you will have instances where innocent persons are being killed.
“So we are asking members of the public to pass on the information to us, whether direct or anonymously. Give the information and it will reach us, so we can continue to recover these high-power rifles which are causing havoc in some areas,” Jacob said.
Residents of the area showed appreciation for the efforts of the officers. One woman, who gave her name as Ami, told the Express she hoped that the presence of the police would continue throughout the year, and was not just a “knee-jerk” reaction to anticipated crimes.