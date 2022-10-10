IN the event of a disaster, can you take care of yourself for 72 hours?
The question was asked of citizens last week by director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Allan Stewart, who says there must be more aggressive preparation for the effects of climate change as Trinidad and Tobago continues to be greatly affected by adverse weather events.
Stewart was speaking in light of last week’s inclement weather which saw many parts of both islands severely flooded and residents marooned for days.
Calling on citizens to be prepared on an individual level, Stewart said in an interview with the Express last week:
“I want to remind citizens with the onset of climate change we have a responsibility as individuals to understand that we share the planet with varying types of hazards and it is important, very imperative that we prepare ourselves to deal with emergencies especially when it happens at this scale.
“You must be able to take care of yourself for at least 72 hours. That should be a requirement of every household in Trinidad and Tobago, that you are able to take care of yourself for 72 hours. If you cannot do that, you are not ready, you are not prepared.”
Building codes
Stewart, however, said there is a limit to how much one can prepare for a natural disaster.
“Climate change and climate adaptation lends itself grossly to what you observe where you have excessive rainfall in the short term and as a result of that you have flash flooding and land slippage in the magnitude that we have seen. Therefore, how do you adequately prepare for that?” he questioned.
But, he said there are many things that can be done.
“Somewhere along the line we have to consider that these small island states in the Caribbean that we have more effective building codes, that we have better land use policy and our engineering as it relates to our road network, our drainage, all of those things have to be improved.”
Using the city of Port of Spain as an example, Stewart said T&T suffers from ageing infrastructure.
“In Port of Spain, you have very narrow streets, what can you do about it? There are old drainage systems, old networks of pipes...so how do you do it? But you have to constantly improve and aggressively make the adaptations as a result of the onset of climate change.”
Stewart said he supported Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire’s call for the establishment of a “climate fund” that could be immediately accessed in times of disaster.
But he said this should not only apply to hydro-meteorological events but seismic events as well.
“We also lie in a seismic area. Without warning we could have a serious earthquake. You just dealt with one type of hazard and here you have another so an emergency fund is very, very important,” he said.
Worst-case scenario
Stewart said funding is always a concern as he noted the extent of the damage in Tobago.
He said last week’s event resulted in over 345 reports of damage including 218 landslides. Some 75 per cent of these landslides will require a retaining wall which can be very costly, he added.
“One of these walls costs sometimes in excess of $1 million...so it will crush your budget. Sometimes the cost of the retaining wall is way beyond the value of the property that you are trying to protect. So we are trying to see how best we can coordinate all this.”
Stewart said Tobago continues to prepare for “the worst-case scenario” of a major hurricane, earthquake or other natural disaster.
Part of these preparations, he said, was establishing a team of 1,000 volunteers who are spread across various communities and will be equipped and trained to respond to events in their communities as they occur.
“These are the levels of preparations that we continue to make. It’s a tricky question when asked are we prepared. The answer is yes, but at the same time there is much more to be done and we have to be a bit aggressive,” he said.