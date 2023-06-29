Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday rejected the assertion that there was “human suffering” as a result of Tuesday’s heavy rains and flooding.
“We are in the rainy season, and in the rainy season, we must expect rain,” he said.
Sinanan took issue with an urgent question posed by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in the House of Representatives, which asked him to state “in the light of the devastating damage and inconvenience caused by the heavy rainfall (on Tuesday), what urgent clearing, cleaning and drainage works would be undertaken to assist residents and prevent another incident of destruction and human suffering”.
Stating he would not read the written answer provided to him, Sinanan responded: “Based on the question which was posed to me about the devastating flooding and destruction to human and human suffering, I don’t know where that came from. Yesterday we got some flash flooding and within one hour the water receded. Yes, some debris came down.
“And as of half an hour ago, I was in most of the areas where that happened, and it is already cleaned. So I don’t know where the humans (are) suffering... What happened yesterday was that [there was] a large volume of water that was anticipated based on the local and international weather pattern, and what that resulted in was some severe flash flooding in certain parts of the island.
“The report that I have [is that] no rivers broke their banks. There was some over-topping in the Diego Martin area, which is normal with that volume of water. So in terms of the human suffering and so, I sympathise with the areas, the low-lying areas in Trinidad where we do get flooding from time to time.
“But the ministry will continue with its programme of de-silting and improving the infrastructure in Trinidad so that we can keep up with the new norm brought on us by climate change and high sea level rise and the abnormal amount of rainfall that we are getting at this time,” Sinanan said.
Moonilal pointed to the front page of the Express yesterday, which stated that a midday storm ripped off roofs, caused traffic nightmare and “flood blows”, and suggested that Sinanan read the response to the question supplied by the technical people in his ministry and not extempore.
The Speaker ruled that this was more of a statement than a question.
Asked by Moonilal whether in light of the fact that the ministry received $167 million in the recent mid-term review, what projects were ongoing in the flooded areas which were designed to alleviate and prevent further devastation, Sinanan said: “Just to clarify, rainfall and flooding, and cleaning of drains had nothing to do with roofs blowing off. That has to do with the wind and we have no control over the wind.
“My ministry has a very aggressive drainage programme where we are de-silting water courses, building banks, upgrading pumps, upgrading (sluice) gates, and that money ($167 million) will be spent there.
“However, I need to indicate to the minister that flooding has to do with volume of the rainfall and the capacity of the channels. So as a Government we will do our part, but we have no control over the new norm, the new weather pattern that is affecting the entire globe.
“Just this morning, if Members look at the international news, it is happening around the world and we will not be spared, but we need to work. All hands must be on deck, and we must not use flood as part of the politics in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Camille: No reports of persons
needing ministry’s help
In response to a question from Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit seeking information on the immediate emergency mechanisms being instituted or contemplated by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, Government Leader Camille Robinson-Regis, deputising for the Minister of Social Development, said up to the present the ministry had not received any reports of persons who were in need of any assistance from the ministry.
She said if the ministry received such support, it was already in a position to determine the extent of the recovery that is needed, and will respond accordingly.
She gave a breakdown of some of the relief available to persons in need, such as: $510 for emergency food support; up to $10,000 for household items: a refrigerator, $4,000; for a bed with mattress, $1,000; a stove, $2,500; living room set, $3,500; mattresses alone, $,1000; dining room sets, $3,500; chest of drawers, $2,000; washing machine (not dryer), $2,500; a wardrobe, $3,000; kitchen cupboards, $2,000; and for minor house repairs, up to $20,000 in funding for material only; for sanitary plumbing assistance, up to $15,000 for material only; clothing grant, $1,000.