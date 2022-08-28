IN THE WORDS OF HER FATHER

Had Dr Eric Williams, Trinidad and Tobago’s first prime minister who led this country to Independence 60 years ago, been alive today, he would have shaken his head and bemoaned the fact that the people are still not serious.
He would have however been proud that democracy is alive and we have not succumbed to past attacks.
These are the sentiments of Erica Williams-Connell, the daughter of the man who was the architect of this country’s Independence.
In a telephone interview with the Sunday Express on Friday, Williams-Connell said Trinidad and Tobago must endeavour to “become one” and not fall to the evil machinations of those who wish to divide the country.
Noting that at 60 years of Independence, T&T is still at a stage of infancy, she said people have a lot of maturing to do.
On January 15, 1956, Williams inaugurated the People’s National Movement (PNM) and then took T&T to Independence in 1962, and was a dominating figure in post-colonial politics.
Williams-Connell recalled she was just 11 years old when T&T attained Independence. She was in England as a pupil at the time.
“I celebrated Independence with the new ambassador to the Court of St James Sir Leary Constantine and his wife. My father was of course in Trinidad,” she said.
She did not understand the gravity of what occurred back then as a child.
“ I am 71 years of age and on reflection—and that is why they say youth is wasted on the young—it took me many years of maturity to understand who my father really was and what he was, other than just daddy,” she said.
Williams-Connell said her father’s words of democracy and unity of a people ring true ever more today.
“We see what’s happening in the United States where I live today, it’s astonishing. We could be like that; in fact, sometimes, I think I live in a banana republic here in the United States; it’s become a Third World country, a Fourth World country in many respects...we have done better even, but the road ahead is still very bumpy,” she said, as she recalled the horror of the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6 this year.
“I am stunned that this incredible experiment in democracy that America, more than 200 years ago, instituted is in serious danger of falling, and this is where we could be too,” she said.
Famous words
Williams-Connell noted what her father said 60 years ago in his Independence Day address on August 31, 1962:
“What use will you make of your Independence? What will you transmit to your children five years from today? The first responsibility that devolves upon you is the protection and promotion of your democracy. Democracy means more, much more, than the right to vote. Democracy means recognition of the rights of others. Democracy means equality of all in the eyes of the law. Democracy means the protection of the weak against the strong. Democracy means the obligation of the minority to recognise the right of the majority.
“Democracy means responsibility of the government to its citizens, the protection of the citizens from the exercise of arbitrary power and the violation of human freedoms and individual rights. Democracy means freedom of worship for all and the subordination of the rights of any one race to the overriding right of the human race. Democracy means freedom of expression and assembly and organisation....All that is democracy...Democracy finally rests on a higher power. It rests on an informed and cultivated and alert public opinion.”
Williams-Connell said the question to be asked now is “have we fulfilled that promise?”.
She said it is often said that “God is a Trini”, but we as people have not really fought for anything.
“I believe that when you give a child everything, they don’t appreciate it. One can only pray that as we mature, both as a people and as a nation,” she said.
What upsets her today, she said, is the divisions that occur in T&T’s society.
“If you are from one race and I am from another and I have a serious accident and I need your blood, what colour is your blood, isn’t it the same as mine?” she said as she emphasised that this country has the potential to become one as it is seen during sporting events and at Carnival.
“But there are always these divisions in the society that a lot of people, not just politicians, stoke that fire, deliberately, evilly, to ensure that we remain divided rather than united because divided we fall,” she said.
Struggle for unity
Williams-Connell recalled her father’s words as it pertains to loyalty to country and unity:
“Together, the various groups in Trinidad and Tobago have suffered, together they have aspired, together they have achieved. Only together can they succeed. And only together can they build a society, can they build a nation, can they build a homeland. There can be no Mother India, for those whose ancestors came from India....there can be no Mother Africa, for those of African origin. There can be no Mother England and no dual loyalties.....
“There can be no Mother China, even if one could agree as to which China is the Mother; and there can be no Mother Syria and no Mother Lebanon. A nation, like an individual, can have only one mother. The only mother we recognise is Mother Trinidad and Tobago, and Mother cannot discriminate between her children.”
Williams-Connell said the people of T&T are multi-ethnic, multireligious and multinational, but they struggle many times to bring that to a reality, to become one.
She noted the fastest growing subset of the population is of mixed race, and this is “great because we can all bring some kind of unity to our lives and to our nation, and at the same time celebrate our heritage”.
“We are the masters of our destiny, we have the power to make or break our future and that alone is reason to celebrate. No longer is what we need to be or should be imposed upon us...we can look in that proverbial mirror to determine the road ahead or we can continue with blissful ignorance to diminish our history,” she added.
Williams-Connell said young people need to be aware of their history and not fall prey to the negative aspects of social media.
This nation’s history must also be taught at all international schools in T&T, she said, adding it was intolerable that this is not the case.
She said this twin-island republic has a lot to be grateful for on the milestone of achieving 60 years of Independence as she noted T&T has not faced racial tensions and race-based killings as other nations.
She said this country has a lot to celebrate, including having a free press and an independent Judiciary.
Asked what her father’s sentiment would be if he were alive today, she said: “In terms of the world, the global community, I think he would be devastated. I think he would still shake his head about Trinidad and Tobago; he did basically bemoan the fact that we are not a serious people, not just Trinidad and Tobago but West Indian people. Give the man his cricket and his Carnival and he’s content, I think he would bemoan that.
“But then again, he could easily have been seen as being overly serious although he had a wicked sense of humour. That to me is something that a man or woman who knows that they only have a certain amount of time to get things done, they’re in a hurry to do it. I think he would think we have a long way to go in Trinidad and Tobago, but I do think he would be proud that the two revolutions that we’ve had in our lives were foiled, the country came together and moved on.”